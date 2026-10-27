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French consumer confidence hits a 2013 low in October amid protests - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French consumer confidence hits a 2013 low in October amid protests 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Economy France Consumer Confidence

French Consumer Confidence Drops to 2013 Low Amid Economic Protests

Overview of Consumer Sentiment and Economic Impact

Oct 27 (Reuters) - French consumer confidence fell by 5 points to 80 in October, its lowest level since June 2013, amid widespread protests in the country, official statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday.

Background: Protests and Economic Policies

France is being hit by a wave of protests, which began with small student demonstrations in suburban Paris in September to denounce school conditions and swiftly broadened into a wider protest against the government's economic policies.

Economist Expectations vs. Actual Confidence

• Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected confidence to be 85, the same as the revised September number

Long-Term Consumer Confidence Trends

• The consumer confidence is well below a long-term average of 100 between January 1987 and December 2025

Key Drivers Behind Confidence Drop

Perceptions of Inflation

• The proportion of consumers who believe that prices have risen sharply over the past 12 months has risen by 8 points, having already gained 6 in September

Household Financial Sentiment

Past and Future Financial Situations

• Households’ sentiment toward their past and future personal financial situations has dropped by 9 and 6 points, respectively

Unemployment Fears

• Fears over the trend in unemployment are on the rise again, up by 5 points following a fall in September

Savings Sentiment

• The proportion of households considering this a good time to make savings has fallen by 6 points; views on their current ability to save remain stable

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Confidence dropped sharply in October to 80, below the Reuters‑surveyed expectation of 85 and marking a 13‑year low—previous low was June 2013.
  • Heightened pessimism: perceptions of sharply rising prices rose, sentiment on personal finances and savings tumbled, and unemployment fears resurged.
  • The plunge coincides with mass student‑led protests that escalated into nationwide unrest, inflicting economic strain on retail, borrowing costs, and overall growth prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did French consumer confidence fall in October?
French consumer confidence fell due to widespread protests against government economic policies and concerns over the economy.
How low did the consumer confidence index drop?
The consumer confidence index fell by 5 points to 80 in October, its lowest level since June 2013.
What factors have contributed to the drop in confidence?
Key factors include rising fears of unemployment, higher perceived inflation, and a negative outlook on personal finances.
How do consumers feel about saving money?
Fewer households consider it a good time to make savings, with this sentiment dropping by 6 points in October.
How does the current confidence level compare to historical averages?
Current confidence is well below the long-term average of 100, last seen between January 1987 and December 2025.

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