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Dutch regulator blocks takeover of Unilever's Unox brand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch regulator blocks takeover of Unilever's Unox brand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers Regulation

Dutch Regulator Stops Zwanenberg’s Bid for Unilever's Unox Over Competition Fears

Regulatory Decision and Market Impact

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dutch market regulator ACM on Tuesday said it would not allow the takeover of Unilever's Dutch soup and sausage brand Unox by Zwanenberg Food Group.

The ACM said Zwanenberg's position in Dutch supermarkets would become too dominant and could result in price increases.

Details of the Blocked Takeover

Market Share and Competition Concerns

• The takeover would have given Zwanenberg a 60% to 85% market share in smoked and boiled meat products which are very popular in the Netherlands, and in ready-to-eat soups, the regulator said

• Concessions offered by Zwanenberg had not been enough to remove competition concerns

Unilever’s Response

• Unilever said it was very disappointed by the decision, which it would "carefully review" to determine next steps

Company Statement

• "We fully stand behind the proposal that was put forward and remain convinced that it provides a robust and workable solution to address the concerns raised by the ACM," a spokesperson said

Unilever’s Strategic Shifts

Recent Divestments and Focus Areas

• The consumer goods conglomerate has gradually shed food assets over the last decade, divesting its tea and spreads businesses before spinning off its ice cream unit last year

• CEO Fernando Fernandez has accelerated efforts to build a company focused on beauty and wellbeing

Future Plans and Ongoing Deals

• In March, Unilever announced plans to hive off its food division and merge it with spice maker McCormick to create a $65 billion food giant

• That deal, which would create one of the world's largest flavourings and food products companies, is also subject to competition scrutiny in the United Kingdom

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Alexancer Marrow; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • ACM concluded that the acquisition would give Zwanenberg a 60–85 % share in smoked/boiled meats and ready‑to‑eat soups, raising competition and pricing concerns (acm.nl)
  • Despite concessions, the regulator found them insufficient to allay competition issues; Unilever expressed disappointment and will review next steps (acm.nl)
  • The decision comes amid Unilever’s broader shift away from food assets—its planned merger of its food division with McCormick (worth $65 billion) is also under scrutiny (unilever.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Dutch regulator block the Unox brand takeover?
ACM blocked the takeover over concerns that Zwanenberg would become too dominant in the market, possibly leading to higher prices and reduced competition.
What market share would Zwanenberg have gained by acquiring Unox?
The takeover would have given Zwanenberg a 60% to 85% share in smoked and boiled meat products and ready-to-eat soups in the Netherlands.
How did Unilever respond to the regulator's decision?
Unilever expressed disappointment and said it would carefully review the decision to decide its next steps.
Have Zwanenberg's concessions addressed competition concerns?
No, the ACM stated the concessions from Zwanenberg were insufficient to remove competition concerns.
What is Unilever's strategy regarding its food assets?
Unilever has been divesting food assets, including splitting off its tea, spreads, and ice cream businesses and planning a merger of its food division with McCormick.

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