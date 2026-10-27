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EU readying for major Australian resources investment, ambassador says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets trade Critical Minerals EU-Australia Relations

EU Prepares Significant Investment in Australian Critical Minerals After FTA

EU-Australia Critical Minerals Investment and Trade Developments

By Melanie Burton

EU's Strategic Shift Away from China

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Union expects a wave of investment into the Australian critical minerals sector as it pushes to diversify its supply chain away from China, the bloc's ambassador to Australia Lawrence Meredith said on Tuesday. 

Free Trade Agreement and Tariff Removal

Australia and the European Union struck a free trade agreement in March ​after eight years of negotiations, removing tariffs on almost all goods and easing EU access to Australian critical minerals.

Once both parties sign and ratify that agreement, expected early next year, a 5.5% EU tariff on critical minerals will be removed. 

"It is going to be a game changer," Meredith said. 

Investment Mechanisms and Funding Vehicles

Memorandum of Understanding with European Investment Bank

In parallel, talks are "very close" for Australia to sign a memorandum of understanding with the European Investment Bank, which would act as the bloc's funding vehicle, Meredith added.  

"The European Union will be massively investing in critical minerals. Since we wish to diversify away from China, then one of the most likely partners has to be Australia," he said. 

EU Budget and Funding Proposals

EU policy proposals have laid out as much as €10 billion ($11.2 billion) for critical raw materials  within the larger €409 billion competitiveness fund, as the EU debates its budget from 2028 to 2034.  

Australia's Role and Strategic Importance

Global Critical Minerals Superpowers

Australia is one of several critical minerals "superpowers" in which the EU is looking to invest, including Brazil, South Africa and Canada. The EU also expects to invest along the supply chain, including in processing, Meredith said.

Australia's Updated Strategy

Australia said on Tuesday it would refresh its critical minerals strategy to place greater emphasis on refining and processing, as competition for investment intensifies and supply-chain concerns persist.

Strategic Reserve Priorities

The bloc is looking initially at the minerals that Australia will prioritise for its strategic reserve: gallium, antimony and rare earths. 

Project Development Acceleration

Australian companies going faster through the early project development would speed the investment process, he said. 

Broader EU-Australia Cooperation

Security, Defence, and Innovation Partnerships

"(The FTA) is a signal that Europe wants to do far more with Australia. We also have a security and defence partnership. A lot of that is dual technology, and it requires precisely these critical minerals," he said.  

The European Union plans to mobilise €800 billion into defence under ReArm Europe by 2030.

Australia is also on track to join the EU's flagship funding program for research and innovation, Horizon Europe, next year.

Recent Milestones and Future Outlook

Meredith said 2026 had been a "transformational" year for Australian-EU relations.

"You've seen a big surge in EU-Australia in 2026, and I'm very confident we will go to the next level in 2027."

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton: Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Australia–EU free trade deal, expected early 2027, will remove a 5.5% EU tariff on critical minerals and boost market access
  • A 2025 declaration of intent between Australia and the European Investment Bank paves the way for EIB financing critical minerals projects in Australia
  • The EU’s 2028–2034 budget proposes a European Competitiveness Fund (€234 billion) including critical raw materials, and Parliament has backed a €2 billion initial fund for critical raw materials

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU investing in Australia's critical minerals sector?
The EU seeks to diversify its supply chain away from China and sees Australia as a reliable partner for critical minerals, boosting investment after a recent free trade agreement.
What impact will the EU-Australia free trade agreement have on the minerals sector?
The agreement removes tariffs, including a 5.5% EU tariff on critical minerals, which is expected to attract substantial EU investment into Australia's minerals industry.
How much is the EU planning to invest in critical raw materials?
The EU's proposals include up to €10 billion for critical raw materials as part of its larger €409 billion competitiveness fund.
What minerals are prioritized for EU investment in Australia?
The EU is focusing on minerals prioritized by Australia for its strategic reserve, including gallium, antimony, and rare earth elements.
How will the European Investment Bank be involved in Australia's minerals sector?
A memorandum of understanding is close to being signed, enabling the European Investment Bank to act as the EU's funding vehicle for investment in Australian critical minerals.

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