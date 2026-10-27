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UBS says it does not permit the use of external AI models for client transactions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS says it does not permit the use of external AI models for client transactions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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UBS Blocks Use of External AI Models for Client Transactions, Citing Risks

UBS CEO Outlines AI Policy Amid Industry Concerns

UBS Restricts External AI Models

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - UBS will not allow the use of external AI models to execute actions on behalf of clients, CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday.

Industry-Wide Concerns Over AI in Banking

Risks of Sophisticated AI Agents

Concerns that sophisticated AI agents could harm the financial system have risen within the banking industry. Major US banks have been blocking third-party AI agents' access to customer accounts, people familiar with the matter have said.

Potential Misbehaviors and Black Box Outcomes

"You heard recently some banks are being exposed to potential misbehaviors of models in managing clients' accounts and shifting deposits and optimizing deposits," Ermotti told a science conference. "We are not allowing models to enter into the bank and do that."

"When you talk about AI, the most important issue right now is to make sure that we don't get AI models that drive outcomes for clients in a black box," Ermotti said.

UBS Integration and Future Technology Focus

Impact of Credit Suisse Acquisition

UBS' integration of fallen rival Credit Suisse, which it acquired in 2023, forced it to slow its deployment of AI somewhat, but now the lender can put even more emphasis on technology, Ermotti added.

Renewed Emphasis on Technology

"I'm glad that we are almost over with the integration and therefore we can now put even more emphasis around technology and how we can help the bank become more effective and efficient."

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • UBS prohibits external AI agents from performing transactions on behalf of clients to avoid unpredictable or opaque outcomes.
  • Major U.S. banks—including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo—are likewise restricting third‑party AI agents from accessing customer accounts, often permitting only read‑only access via approved channels (axios.com).
  • Completion of the Credit Suisse integration enables UBS to now intensify investment in internal technology and AI initiatives, under tighter control and oversight.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does UBS prohibit external AI models for client transactions?
UBS prohibits external AI models due to concerns about potential risks and misbehaviors in managing client accounts or shifting deposits.
What did UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti say about AI in banking?
Sergio Ermotti emphasized the importance of not allowing 'black box' AI models to make decisions for clients and highlighted the need for transparency.
Are other banks also restricting third-party AI access?
Yes, major US banks have taken measures to block third-party AI agents from accessing customer accounts due to similar concerns.
How did the Credit Suisse integration impact UBS's AI deployment?
The integration caused UBS to temporarily slow its AI deployment, but now the bank plans to enhance its focus on technology.
What is UBS's approach towards technology and efficiency after the Credit Suisse merger?
UBS aims to increase its emphasis on technology to make the bank more effective and efficient following the integration.

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