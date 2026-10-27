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Mercedes-Benz cuts 2026 car margin outlook on China weakness, higher costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercedes-Benz cuts 2026 car margin outlook on China weakness, higher costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz Slashes 2026 Car Margin Outlook Amid China Weakness, Rising Costs

Mercedes-Benz Revises Financial Projections and Faces Market Challenges

Profit Margin Outlook Cut for 2026

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday cut its profit margin outlook for 2026 for its core cars division, citing increasingly challenging market environment in China and higher costs in the fourth quarter.

Immediate Market Reaction

Its shares were down 5.3% as of 0911 GMT, on track for their biggest intra-day drop since May 2025.

Updated Financial Guidance

Adjusted Return on Sales Forecast

The German premium automaker now expects an adjusted return on sales of 2%-3% in 2026, down from its previous guidance of 3% to 5%.

Group Operating Profit Expectations

The company also cut its 2026 group operating profit guidance, now expecting earnings to be broadly flat year-on-year rather than significantly higher.

Sales Performance and Market Dynamics

Decline in Core Car Sales

Mercedes' core car sales fell 8% year-on-year in the third quarter, weighed down by weak demand in China.

Competitive Pressure from Chinese Automakers

Shifting Market Share in Europe

German carmakers have continued to report declining sales in China, while Chinese rivals are gaining ground in Europe, using competitive pricing and advanced EV technology to expand in a market long dominated by Western brands.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Core cars profit margin guidance lowered to 2–3% for 2026, down from 3–5%—reflecting weaker demand and cost pressures in Q4 (investing.com).
  • Group operating profit now expected to remain flat compared to 2025, a cut from prior expectations of significant growth (investing.com).
  • Q3 core car sales fell 8% YoY, with China deliveries down 31%, while EV volume rose 52%—highlighting both the setbacks and bright spots (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mercedes-Benz cut its 2026 car margin outlook?
Mercedes-Benz cut its 2026 car margin outlook due to a challenging market environment in China and higher costs in the fourth quarter.
How much did Mercedes-Benz shares fall after the outlook revision?
Mercedes-Benz shares dropped 5.3% following the announcement, marking their biggest intra-day drop since May 2025.
What is the new profit margin guidance for Mercedes-Benz’s core car division?
The company now expects an adjusted return on sales of 2%-3% in 2026, down from previous guidance of 3%-5%.
How have Mercedes-Benz’s car sales in China performed recently?
Mercedes-Benz's core car sales fell 8% year-on-year in the third quarter, largely due to weak demand in China.
What challenges are German carmakers facing in China?
German carmakers report declining sales in China as local competitors use competitive pricing and advanced EV technology to gain market share.

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