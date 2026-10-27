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Finance

Euro zone mortgage demand falls as rates rise, ECB survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Euro Zone Mortgage Demand Falls Sharply Amid ECB Rate Hikes and Tighter Credit

ECB Bank Lending Survey Reveals Impact on Mortgage and Credit Markets

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Demand for mortgages in the euro zone fell sharply in three months to September as interest rates rose and credit became harder to get, a European Central Bank poll showed on Tuesday.

Policy Tightening and Its Effects

The ECB's quarterly Bank Lending Survey showed the tangible impact of the ECB's policy tightening, which started in June and is expected to continue for months, in response to a war-driven surge in euro zone inflation.

Decline in Mortgage Demand

A net 27% of banks reported a decrease in demand for housing loans in the third quarter of the year, a more pronounced decline than lenders had expected (-12%) and than they had reported in the previous three months (-15%).

Factors Behind Falling Demand

"Increases in interest rates were the main driver of the decline, followed by falling consumer confidence and worsening housing market prospects," the ECB said in a press release.

Credit Standards and Lending Conditions

Banks did not raise the bar for granting mortgages during the quarter although they did so for corporate loans and consumer credit. They expect to tighten standards for all types of lending in the last three months of the year.

Country-Specific Trends

France, which is at the centre of bond market turmoil over its public finances, was the large European country where such tightening was most pronounced.

Risk Perceptions and New Lending Criteria

"Heightened risk perceptions and banks’ reduced risk tolerance remained the main drivers of tighter credit standards, with some banks reporting increasing pressure as a result of geopolitical uncertainty and energy developments," the ECB said.

Artificial Intelligence in Lending Assessments

Asked about artificial intelligence, most banks reported they had not yet introduced quantitative criteria for assessing AI-related lending, with only a small number saying this increasingly featured in their qualitative assessment.

(Reporting by Francesco CanepaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Mortgage demand dropped sharply in Q3 2026: net ‑27%, worse than expected (‑12%) and Q2 (‑15%); driven by rate hikes, weak confidence, and housing outlook deterioration (ECB).
  • Credit standards for mortgages largely unchanged in Q3, though banks expect tightening across all lending categories in Q4, notably in France amid heightened risk perceptions. France saw the most pronounced tightening among large European economies.
  • Mortgage application rejection rates surged in Q2 to the highest since Q3 2023 (net +6%), suggesting deteriorating access even ahead of the steeper demand fall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did euro zone mortgage demand fall in the third quarter?
Mortgage demand fell mainly due to rising interest rates, lower consumer confidence, and worsening housing market prospects.
How much did mortgage demand drop according to the ECB survey?
A net 27% of banks reported a decrease in demand for housing loans in the third quarter, a steeper fall than expected.
Which country saw the most pronounced credit tightening?
France experienced the most pronounced tightening in credit standards among large European countries.
Did banks raise lending standards for mortgages during the quarter?
No, banks did not tighten mortgage lending standards in the third quarter, but they did so for corporate loans and consumer credit.

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