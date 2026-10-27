British Business Bank Supports Almost £4 Billion in Small Business Loans

The British Business Bank's Growth Guarantee Scheme has supported almost £4 billion in lending to smaller UK businesses, it was reported on 25th August 2026.
This figure highlights the continuing importance of government-backed finance in helping companies access the funding they need to grow.
However, the milestone has also renewed questions about the cost to taxpayers, the effectiveness of the scheme and whether enough is being done to ensure public money delivers meaningful benefits for British businesses.
Billions in Funding for Smaller Businesses
According to reporting by the Financial Times, the British Business Bank has facilitated approximately £4 billion in loans through its Growth Guarantee Scheme over the past four years. The programme is designed to help smaller businesses secure commercial finance by reducing some of the risks faced by participating lenders.
As of 30 June 2026, the scheme had supported nearly 23,000 loans through 69 accredited lenders. The government provides a 70% guarantee against eligible lender losses, allowing participating financial institutions to offer funding to businesses that might otherwise struggle to obtain finance.
Facilities can generally reach £2 million per business group, subject to eligibility and lender assessment. Lower limits apply to some borrowers within the Northern Ireland arrangements and to certain sectors. The scheme is intended to support businesses seeking working capital, investment funding and finance for expansion.
For many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), access to finance can be a significant obstacle. Businesses may have strong products, established customers and clear growth opportunities but still struggle to secure the funding required to invest in equipment, recruit staff or enter new markets.
Government-backed programmes aim to address this gap by encouraging lenders to support viable businesses where conventional lending may be more difficult to obtain.
How the Growth Guarantee Scheme Works
The Growth Guarantee Scheme does not provide grants or automatically approve funding applications. Instead, it offers participating lenders a government-backed guarantee covering 70% of eligible losses on qualifying loans.
Importantly, businesses remain fully responsible for repaying their borrowing. The guarantee protects the lender against a portion of qualifying losses; it does not remove the borrower's liability or make the finance risk-free.
The scheme is delivered through accredited finance providers, giving businesses access to a range of potential lenders rather than relying on a single institution.
This structure is intended to encourage lending while allowing commercial lenders to retain an incentive to assess applications carefully. For smaller businesses, the programme can provide another route to finance when funding is needed to support investment, manage cash flow or pursue new opportunities.
The government has also extended the scheme's availability, providing greater certainty for lenders and businesses planning ahead.
Questions Over Defaults and the Cost to Taxpayers
Despite the lending milestone, the scheme has attracted scrutiny over its financial performance.
By the end of June 2026, the British Business Bank had settled approximately £89.4 million in lender claims under the Growth Guarantee Scheme, according to the Bank's published performance data. This represented around 2.26% of the total value of loans drawn under the programme. These figures measure settled guarantee claims, rather than the overall default rate or the final net cost to taxpayers. Subsequent recoveries can reduce the ultimate cost.
Daniel Tannenbaum of business finance broker Acceptance describes the Growth Guarantee Scheme as a valuable source of finance for UK businesses, including those affected by Covid. Interest rates and fees are set by participating lenders and depend on the specific proposal; the scheme does not guarantee low-interest borrowing.
Tannenbaum also highlights the public financial exposure associated with government-backed lending. When borrowers default and eligible losses arise, the guarantee can result in public funds being used to compensate lenders.
“However, the existence of claims does not automatically mean the scheme has failed. Guarantee programmes are specifically designed to absorb a proportion of lending losses in exchange for supporting finance that might not otherwise be available.”
“The key question is whether the additional economic activity generated by the scheme justifies the cost of those claims. Assessing that requires looking beyond the total value of loans issued to consider business survival, investment, employment and the extent to which the funding reaches companies that genuinely need additional support.”
Wider Questions About Governance and Accountability
Alongside the programme’s lending performance, the British Business Bank’s wider finances provide context for assessing its public mandate.
The Bank’s annual report records statutory profit before tax of £426 million in 2025/26, compared with £144 million in 2024/25. These are bank-wide results, rather than profits attributable specifically to the Growth Guarantee Scheme.
The Bank operates as a government-owned development bank, with a mandate to improve access to finance for smaller businesses. Its financial performance therefore needs to be considered alongside its wider economic objectives.
Government-backed lending can generate benefits beyond the original loan, including investment, employment and economic growth. Assessing value for taxpayers also requires scrutiny of the costs of guarantees and the extent to which the finance supports businesses that would otherwise struggle to obtain suitable funding.
Transparent reporting and effective oversight will be important in demonstrating that the programme achieves its intended purpose.
What This Means for UK Small Businesses
For businesses seeking finance, the Growth Guarantee Scheme represents one potential route to funding, particularly where conventional lending options are limited.
Companies considering an application should compare lenders, understand the repayment terms and assess whether borrowing is appropriate for their financial position. A government guarantee does not mean every applicant will qualify, nor does it remove the need for careful financial planning. Personal guarantees may be required at the lender’s discretion, although a borrower’s principal private residence cannot be taken as security within the scheme.
Ultimately, the scheme's success should be measured not simply by the amount of money lent, but by whether it helps viable businesses invest, expand and create sustainable economic value.
The £4 billion milestone demonstrates the scale of lending supported through the programme. The next challenge is ensuring that this funding continues to deliver tangible benefits for smaller businesses while maintaining public confidence in how government-backed finance is managed.