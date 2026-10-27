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Finance

UK cybersecurity firm NCC names new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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NCC Group Names Guy Ellis as New CEO, Outlines Growth and Revenue Forecasts

Leadership Changes and Financial Outlook at NCC Group

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity firm NCC Group appointed Guy Ellis as its CEO on Tuesday, succeeding Mike Maddison as the company said it enters its next phase of growth following the sale of software escrow unit Escode.

Key Details from NCC Group

Executive Leadership Transition

• Ellis, who has served as CFO since June 2023, takes over from Mike Maddison, CEO since July 2022, after helping lead the disposal of Escode and the transformation of NCC into a cybersecurity-focused company

Financial Projections and Efficiency Measures

Revenue and Profit Forecasts

• The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue will be in line with market expectations and adjusted core profit ahead of expectations, helped by margin gains and ongoing efficiency measures

Interim CFO Appointment

• Andy Beaver, currently group financial director, will become interim CFO

Cyber Revenue and Gross Margin

• The group's FY26 cyber revenue is expected to rise 3.7% to about £235 million ($313.6 million) with a record cyber gross margin of 38.4%

Cost and Efficiency Programme

• Cost and efficiency programme remains on track

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Guy Ellis ascends from CFO (appointed June 30, 2023) to CEO, bringing deep finance and commercial experience within NCC Group (nccgroup.com).
  • The appointment marks progression of NCC’s ‘Next Chapter’ strategy to focus solely on cybersecurity, underlined by completion of Escode sale in May 2026 for £309.1m (investegate.co.uk).
  • NCC anticipates FY26 cyber revenue of ~£235m with record gross margin (38.4%), and remains on track with efficiency measures—signalling strong confidence in its refined business model (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of NCC Group?
Guy Ellis has been appointed as the new CEO of NCC Group, succeeding Mike Maddison.
What led to the CEO change at NCC Group?
The leadership change follows the sale of the Escode software escrow unit and NCC's renewed focus on cybersecurity.
Who is the interim CFO of NCC Group?
Andy Beaver, currently the group financial director, will become interim CFO.
What measures are supporting NCC Group’s profit improvements?
Ongoing efficiency and cost programmes are helping improve NCC Group's profit outlook.

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