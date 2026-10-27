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Privacy group files complaints against Scale AI over alleged worker surveillance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Privacy group files complaints against Scale AI over alleged worker surveillance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Privacy Group Accuses Scale AI of Illegal Worker Surveillance Across Europe

By Leo Marchandon

Scale AI Faces Privacy Complaints Over Worker Monitoring Practices

Oct 27 (Reuters) - European digital privacy advocacy group noyb filed five complaints against Scale AI in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria on Tuesday, alleging it illegally monitored freelance workers who produce training data for AI models.

Outlier Platform and Its Operations

The complaints target Outlier, a platform on which more than 900,000 freelancers perform various tasks that are recorded to create AI training data for clients such as Meta, OpenAI and Google. Meta owns 49% of Scale AI.

Noyb is asking regulators to fine Scale AI and to examine how the platform assigns tasks.

Worker Autonomy and Task Assignment

"You don't work when you want," said Thomas Le Bonniec, who spent two years studying the platform for Paris-based research collective DiPLab. "You work when the platform wants you to and there are tasks available."

Scale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Surveillance and Data Collection Allegations

The complaints seen by Reuters said up to 19 trackers follow workers while they work, including recording keystrokes and mouse movements every few seconds. An investigation by DiPLab found the resulting file could be rebuilt into a video that replays a work session from start to finish.

Biometric Data and Identity Verification

Workers must also submit ID documents and face video to identity verification firm Persona. The complaints said the checks were invasive, repeated without explanation, and broke EU rules on biometric data.

Gamification and Incentive Systems

Outlier also uses game-like mechanisms, and bonuses are a key part of its incentive system, DiPLab found.

Bonus Structure and Regulatory Precedents

Outlier offered bonuses of $100 to $200 for completing 200 tasks in 24 hours, Le Bonniec said, citing interviews with workers during his investigation. Italy's data protection authority fined delivery platform Glovo in 2021 over similar gamification, he added.

Data Access Requests and Company Response

Four workers asked Outlier for copies of their data between December 2025 and May 2026. None received an answer, the complaints said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • noyb alleges Outlier monitors workers via up to 19 trackers logging keystrokes, mouse movements and screen behavior—reconstructable into videos
  • Workers undergo repeated biometric ID checks via Persona without explanation; complaints say this breaches EU rules on biometric data
  • Researchers describe Outlier as imposing algorithmic control, gamification and ‘sweatshop’-like conditions consistent with broader platform surveillance trends in Europe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did noyb file complaints against Scale AI?
noyb alleges that Scale AI illegally monitored freelance workers on the Outlier platform by tracking their activities and collecting biometric data in violation of EU rules.
What kind of surveillance is Scale AI accused of?
Scale AI allegedly recorded keystrokes, mouse movements, and required freelancers to submit identity documents and face video verification, with up to 19 trackers used.
Which companies are Scale AI’s clients?
Scale AI provides AI training data to clients such as Meta, OpenAI, and Google.
What incentives does the Outlier platform use for freelancers?
The platform uses gamification and bonuses, offering up to $100-$200 for completing 200 tasks in 24 hours.
Did freelancers receive their data when requested?
According to complaints, four workers requested copies of their data from Outlier between December 2025 and May 2026, but received no response.

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