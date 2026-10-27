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Qatar extends force majeure on LNG cargoes to Italy's Edison until end-December - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qatar extends force majeure on LNG cargoes to Italy's Edison until end-December

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Qatar Extends Suspension on LNG Deliveries to Italian Utility Edison

QatarEnergy's LNG Delivery Suspension and Its Impact on Edison

By Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro

Extension of Force Majeure on LNG Deliveries

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will prolong its Iran war-related suspension of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Edison until the end of December, the Italian utility said on Tuesday.

In a message on the platform of Italy's energy markets manager GME, Edison said QatarEnergy had notified the extension of force majeure on LNG deliveries from a previous early-December deadline.

Additional LNG Cargoes Affected

A further three LNG cargoes that were intended for the Italian utility - one of Qatar's biggest customers in Europe - will be affected by the suspension, Edison said.

Background: Initial Suspension and Causes

QatarEnergy first notified the cancellation of LNG deliveries in April, following trade disruptions and damages to its LNG plants in Qatar caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, started in late February.

Long-Term Contract Details Between Edison and QatarEnergy

Edison holds a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Italy, around 10% of the country's total consumption.

The contract, which has been in force since 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Francesca Landini; editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The force majeure extension affects three more LNG cargoes, with a total of 35 undelivered shipments, representing approx. 4.6 bcm of natural gas (edison.it).
  • Edison has replaced 23 of the cancelled cargoes (around 2.3 bcm) through alternative sourcing, ensuring continuity for its customers (edison.it).
  • Edison’s long‑term contract with QatarEnergy, in place since 2009, covers 6.4 bcm/year over 25 years—about 10% of Italy’s total gas consumption (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has QatarEnergy extended force majeure on LNG deliveries to Edison?
The extension is due to Iran war-related disruptions affecting QatarEnergy’s LNG plants and trade routes.
How long will the LNG suspension to Edison last?
QatarEnergy has extended the suspension until the end of December.
How many LNG cargoes to Edison are affected by this suspension?
An additional three LNG cargoes intended for Edison will be affected by the extended suspension.
What is the significance of the contract between Edison and QatarEnergy?
Edison has a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for 6.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, about 10% of Italy's consumption.

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