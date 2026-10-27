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Beiersdorf CEO says company is 'there to stay' in Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beiersdorf CEO says company is 'there to stay' in Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Beiersdorf CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Nivea Brand in Russia

Beiersdorf's Strategy and Operations in Russia

By Cian Muenster and Paolo Laudani

Beiersdorf's Continued Presence in Russia

Oct 27 (Reuters) - German skincare company Beiersdorf has no plans to leave Russia, its chief executive said on Tuesday, arguing the company needed to remain in the country to protect the Nivea brand after a dispute with a local business partner hurt third-quarter sales.

Impact of Commercial Dispute

The maker of Nivea said a commercial dispute involving its Russian subsidiary and a local business partner weighed on third-quarter performance, but that the matter had been resolved and normal operations had resumed.

CEO's Statement on Brand Protection

"We are there to stay in Russia with our brand, protecting the brand, paying the salary for people," CEO Vincent Warnery told analysts on a call.

Market Context and Company Strategy

Beiersdorf is among a shrinking number of Western consumer goods companies that continue to operate in Russia more than four years after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, even as many foreign firms have exited the market.

Long-Term Commitment to the Russian Market

Warnery said there was no change to the company's Russia strategy, arguing that remaining in the country helped protect the Nivea brand, which Beiersdorf has sold there since 1906.

Risks of Exiting the Market

"We know that if we had left Russia, somebody else could have produced Nivea without us. So we are there to protect the brand and to pay the salaries of our employees. Nothing more, nothing less," he said.

Sales Performance in Eastern Europe

Sales in Eastern Europe fell 14.6% in the third quarter, but were down just 1.3% excluding Russia.

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Paolo Laudani)

Key Takeaways

  • Beiersdorf resolved a dispute with a local Russian business partner, allowing its Nivea operations in Russia to resume normal activity in Q3 — despite a decline in Eastern Europe sales, which was notably steeper including Russia (14.6%) than excluding it (1.3%).
  • CEO Vincent Warnery emphasized the strategic importance of staying in Russia to safeguard the Nivea brand — active in Russia since 1906 — and to continue paying local employees, warning that exiting could risk others producing Nivea without the company’s control.
  • The decision to persist in Russia reflects a broader ‘middle path’ strategy: significantly scaling back presence while avoiding a full withdrawal — a choice Warnery called one of the most difficult of his tenure, motivated by historical losses of brand control post‑World War II.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Beiersdorf staying in Russia?
Beiersdorf is staying in Russia to protect its Nivea brand and to continue paying its local employees, according to CEO Vincent Warnery.
How did local disputes affect Beiersdorf's recent sales?
A commercial dispute between Beiersdorf's Russian subsidiary and a local business partner negatively impacted third-quarter sales, but the issue has now been resolved.
What is Beiersdorf's strategy regarding its presence in Russia?
Beiersdorf's strategy is to remain in Russia to prevent others from producing Nivea products and safeguard brand integrity.
How have sales in Eastern Europe changed for Beiersdorf?
Beiersdorf's sales in Eastern Europe fell by 14.6% in the third quarter, but excluding Russia, the decline was only 1.3%.
How long has Beiersdorf operated in Russia?
Beiersdorf has sold Nivea products in Russia since 1906.

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