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Big Tech earnings a test of the AI boom amid market turmoil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Big Tech earnings a test of the AI boom amid market turmoil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Big Tech Earnings Put AI Boom to the Test Amid Turbulent Markets

AI Boom Faces Scrutiny as Big Tech Reports Earnings

By Aditya Soni

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street expects Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet to report on Wednesday faster growth in their cloud businesses, but a turbulent market selloff and concerns over rising costs of AI financing are tempering optimism.

Investors are pressing for evidence that the AI boom can deliver swift returns to justify its enormous price tag. Rising bond yields at AI cloud providers such as CoreWeave and record costs to insure Meta Platform's debt have amplified concerns about how the massive AI infrastructure buildout is being funded, particularly as higher US interest rates loom.

Market turmoil has rekindled warnings of an AI bubble from investors, including hedge fund Citadel's founder Ken Griffin, and pushed companies to delay their IPOs. An expected Democratic sweep of the US midterm elections could spell more trouble for data centers that are already a target of protests over their impact on power grids, electricity bills and the environment.

Big Tech's results this week will be a litmus test for AI adoption and economic viability. These three companies — with nearly $1.7 trillion in combined backlog — plan to spend as much as $600 billion this year.

Meta's Results Highlight Spending Concerns

Meta's results last week showed just how unforgiving the calculus has become. Better-than-expected revenue growth and an upbeat outlook were overshadowed by increased spending plans, sending its shares down nearly 7% the following day. They are now down more than 4% this year.

"The appetite for capital expenditure alone is slowing rapidly," said Brian Mulberry, chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management.

"For Amazon, Google and Microsoft specifically the growth in their cloud companies is a very important line item that will signal if further growth in capital expenditure can be funded without further risks of contracting free cash flow."

Cloud Business Growth and Market Performance

While the trio's stocks have outperformed ad-driven Meta this year, with gains ranging from 1.2% to 10.1%, they continue to lag behind the S&P 500's near 12% rise.

Expected Revenue Growth for Major Cloud Providers

Google Cloud is expected to again lead the three major players in the September quarter, with revenue surging 95.1% to $29.57 billion, according to LSEG data. That would be faster than the 81.8% growth in the previous quarter.

Amazon Web Services, the market leader in cloud, is expected to post 38.2% revenue growth, up from 36.8% in the previous quarter. Microsoft Azure is expected to expand 47.7%, accelerating from 42% three months earlier, according to Visible Alpha data.

Alphabet and Amazon are expected to burn cash for the second and third consecutive quarters, respectively, while Microsoft will likely generate more than $8 billion in cash flow.

Google Cloud Success and Search Business Concerns

Alphabet's AI Push and Competition

GOOGLE CLOUD SUCCESS, SEARCH CONCERNS

Alphabet's cloud business and in-house chips have emerged as a bright spot in its AI push amid concerns Google's models are falling behind those of OpenAI and Anthropic. But competition from personal AI agents such as Meta's Muse as well as chatbots such as ChatGPT has raised concerns about the search business that has long powered its earnings.

Search Revenue and Analyst Commentary

Google search revenue growth is expected to slow to 14.7% from 16.8% in the previous quarter, even as total revenue is expected to rise at a slightly faster pace of 25.2% to $128.18 billion.

"This quarter, we believe commentary is equally important to quantitative results as competition for search is growing again with agents while there is increased consternation around the payback of AI capital expenditure," Citizens analyst Andrew Boone said.

Microsoft's Reporting Changes and Revenue Outlook

New Segment Structure and Azure Disclosure

MICROSOFT CHANGES REPORTING SEGMENTS

Microsoft will report under a revamped structure for the first time on Wednesday, combining cloud, AI and business software into a division called "Agents and Infra", and Windows, gaming and ad sales into another dubbed "Devices and Consumer".

A notable change will be the disclosure of Azure's quarterly revenue, resolving investor frustration over its previous focus on growth rates without absolute figures.

Analyst Expectations for Microsoft and Amazon

Analysts expect Azure to post sales of $33.06 billion in the quarter, powering a 16.7% rise in Microsoft's total revenue to $90.66 billion, slightly slower growth than the previous period.

Amazon's overall revenue growth is expected to slow to 12.3% from 19.6% in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Key Takeaways

  • AI‑related borrowing costs are rising sharply—CoreWeave’s bond yields jumped toward 15‑16% and its credit default swap spreads exceeded 1,100 bps on investor concern over debt‑funded AI build‑out (investing.com).
  • Meta Platforms’ cost to insure its debt hit record highs (around 114–115 bps) after raising its AI‑linked capital expenditure forecast, heightening investor caution around AI spending (investing.com).
  • Citadel founder Ken Griffin warned investors are probably in an AI bubble, signaling rising skepticism just as Big Tech earnings seek to justify their massive AI infrastructure investments (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Big Tech earnings important for AI adoption?
Big Tech earnings act as a litmus test for AI adoption and its economic viability, as investors seek evidence of swift returns on large AI investments.
What concerns are affecting optimism for AI-powered cloud businesses?
A turbulent market selloff, rising costs of AI infrastructure, and fears of an AI funding bubble are tempering investor optimism for cloud business growth.
How have Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet performed compared to the S&P 500?
Their stocks have gained 1.2% to 10.1% this year but continue to lag behind the S&P 500's nearly 12% rise.
What are the expected revenue trends for major cloud providers?
Google Cloud is expected to lead revenue growth, followed by Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, all showing acceleration from previous quarters.
How might rising US interest rates impact AI infrastructure financing?
Rising US interest rates increase the costs of financing massive AI infrastructure projects, intensifying concerns about sustainable growth and returns.

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