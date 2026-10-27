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Britain's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags banks lower - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags banks lower

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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FTSE 100 Drops as HSBC Misses Revenue, Banking Sector Sees Sharp Decline

FTSE 100 Performance and Market Reactions

Oct 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 slumped on Tuesday, pressured by HSBC shares after its quarterly revenue miss, while investors remained cautious ahead of the government's budget and amid higher oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.76% to 10,685.18 points by 0949 GMT, heading towards its biggest one-day decline in about a month. The midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.16%.

Banking Sector Under Pressure

HSBC's Revenue Miss and Impact

• HSBC fell 7%, its steepest one-day percentage decline since April 2025. Europe's largest bank reported third-quarter revenue of $18.6 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $19 billion, hurt by a slowdown in its wealth business

Other Major Banks' Performance

• Standard Chartered, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group fell between 1.1% and 2.2%

• The banking index hit a four-month low and was last down 3.7%

External Market Influences

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

• Brent crude gained 0.4% on renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, overshadowing optimism from talks in Tehran [O/R]

Upcoming UK Budget and Economic Outlook

• Britain's budget is due on Wednesday, with investors remaining cautious ahead of key fiscal announcements against the backdrop of high borrowing costs and energy prices

• British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Britain and the EU were "finding a way through" concerns over the bloc's proposed "Made in Europe" rules, which have raised uncertainty for UK manufacturers

Company-Specific Movements

Informa's Revenue Guidance Cut

• Exhibitions group Informa slipped 1% after cutting its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3% from 6%, as security concerns in the Middle East forced the rescheduling of events in Saudi Arabia

Reckitt's Forecast and Sector Impact

• Dettol maker Reckitt fell 4.5% after cutting its annual net revenue growth forecast, dragging the personal care, drug and grocery sector 1.8% lower into negative territory

Computacenter's Gains

• Computacenter was the top gainer on the FTSE 100, rising 1.6% after Stifel raised its price target on the IT services provider

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC shares plunged ~7% after reporting Q3 revenue of ~$18.6 bn—below the ~$19 bn analysts expected—despite a strong 32% rise in pretax profit and a new $1 bn buyback program (939thegame.com).
  • Major UK banks followed HSBC lower, dragging the banking index to a four‑month low, down ~3.7% overall (za.investing.com).
  • Investors remained cautious ahead of the UK government’s budget due Wednesday, amid concerns over high borrowing costs and energy prices; Brent crude rose ~0.4% following renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia (za.investing.com).
  • In other movers: Informa cut its full‑year revenue growth forecast to ~3% from 6% due to Middle East event rescheduling, while Reckitt’s downgrade pulled its sector down; Computacenter bucked the trend, rising 1.6% after a raised price target (za.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall on Tuesday?
The FTSE 100 dropped mainly due to HSBC's revenue miss and broader declines in UK banking stocks, amid investor caution ahead of the UK government’s budget and rising oil prices.
How much did HSBC shares fall?
HSBC shares fell 7%, marking their steepest one-day percentage decline since April 2025.
Which other UK banks saw declines?
Standard Chartered, NatWest Group, and Lloyds Banking Group each dropped between 1.1% and 2.2%.
What external factors impacted the UK market sentiment?
Concerns included the upcoming UK government budget, higher oil prices from Middle East tensions, and uncertainty around EU’s 'Made in Europe' rules.
Which FTSE 100 stock gained the most?
Computacenter was the top gainer, rising 1.6% after Stifel raised its price target for the company.

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