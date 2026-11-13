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Nvidia approached Arm CEO Haas to succeed Huang, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia approached Arm CEO Haas to succeed Huang, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Nvidia Eyes Arm CEO Rene Haas to Succeed Jensen Huang Amid Crisis

Leadership Shakeup at Nvidia: Succession and Industry Impact

Background: Nvidia's Search for a New CEO

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jensen Huang's Departure and Its Consequences

Details of the Crisis

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and sending shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

Rene Haas: A Leading Candidate

Haas' Professional Journey

Haas' name has been making the rounds among analysts since Huang's exit. He spent seven formative years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

Other Potential Candidates and Interim Leadership

He is among several candidates being considered and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it, the FT reported. Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is the interim CEO.

Industry Reactions and Company Responses

Statements from Arm and Nvidia

Arm declined to comment, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Haas' Recent Achievements at Arm

Haas became Arm CEO in 2022, overseeing the company's Nasdaq listing in 2023. Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other companies that develop chip designs. Historically its strength has been in mobile phones and it is expanding into computers.

Market Impact

Stock Performance After the Announcement

Arm's US-listed shares pared losses after the report and were down more than 5%. Nvidia's shares were down over 3%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia is exploring Arm CEO Rene Haas as a successor, given his prior experience at Nvidia and leadership at Arm since 2022 (axios.com).
  • Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, 2026, following revelations of affairs—including one involving a suspected Chinese spy—triggering board action and national‑security scrutiny (lemonde.fr).
  • Colette Kress, Nvidia’s CFO since 2013, has been named interim CEO amid the leadership vacuum while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia's CEO?
Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy.
Who is Rene Haas and what is his connection to Nvidia?
Rene Haas is the CEO of Arm Holdings and formerly spent seven years at Nvidia, where he rose to vice president and general manager of its computing products business.
Is Rene Haas confirmed as the next Nvidia CEO?
Rene Haas is among several candidates being considered for Nvidia CEO and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it.
Who is the interim CEO of Nvidia?
Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is currently serving as the interim CEO.
How did the market react to the Nvidia leadership news?
After the report, Arm's US-listed shares pared losses but were still down more than 5%, while Nvidia's shares dropped over 3%.

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