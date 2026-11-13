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Novo Holdings-backed Windward Bio valued at $1 billion as shares rise in Nasdaq debut - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Novo Holdings-backed Windward Bio valued at $1 billion as shares rise in Nasdaq debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Windward Bio Hits $1B Valuation in Strong Nasdaq Debut Backed by Novo Holdings

Windward Bio’s IPO Performance and Biotech Sector Trends

By Pragyan Kalita

Windward Bio’s Nasdaq Debut and Valuation

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings-backed Windward Bio was valued at $1.07 billion after its shares opened above their IPO price in their Nasdaq debut on Friday.

Shares opened at $18.35 after the Basel, Switzerland-based company priced its IPO at $17 per share within its marketed range of $16 to $18, raising $175 million.

Context: IPO Market and Biotech Sector Resilience

  • The debut comes as the broader IPO market struggles with an AI-driven tech selloff and higher-for-longer interest rates, while biotech IPOs have stood apart as a bright spot
  • The biotech sector itself has seen a revival in activity this year amid President Donald Trump's policy shifts and sweeping changes to the US Food and Drug Administration
  • More than half a dozen biotech firms ​have gone public in New York since September
Expert Insight on Biotech IPOs

"In IPO lulls, we see that the biotech sector is sometimes not truly affected by the broader market. With large chunky orders in biotech order books and smaller transaction sizes as a whole, these offerings are much more manageable and easier to complete (for the companies)," Jeff Zell, senior research analyst at IPO Boutique, told Reuters

Windward Bio’s Business and Strategic Partnerships

  • Windward ⁠is developing antibody medicines for patients with serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, including asthma, ​chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atopic dermatitis
  • French ​drugmaker ⁠Sanofi has agreed to purchase $50 million of shares and pre-funded warrants in a private placement
  • Windward's CEO, Luca Santarelli, is an industry veteran who previously led VectivBio and Therachon, which sold for $1.2 billion and $810 million, respectively

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Windward’s US IPO priced at $17 per share within its $16–$18 range, raising $175 million in public proceeds.
  • The company’s valuation exceeded $1 billion at debut, buoyed by investor confidence and its ultra‑long‑acting antibody pipeline targeting asthma, COPD and dermatitis.
  • Sanofi’s $50 million concurrent private placement provided strategic validation, supporting the broader revival of biotech IPOs in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Windward Bio's valuation after its Nasdaq IPO?
Windward Bio was valued at $1.07 billion after its shares opened above the IPO price in its Nasdaq debut.
At what price did Windward Bio shares open on Nasdaq?
Windward Bio shares opened at $18.35 per share on Nasdaq.
How much did Windward Bio raise in its IPO?
Windward Bio raised $175 million through its IPO.
What diseases is Windward Bio focusing on with its antibody medicines?
Windward Bio is developing antibody medicines for serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, including asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis.
Who is Windward Bio's CEO and what is his experience?
Windward Bio's CEO is Luca Santarelli, an industry veteran who previously led VectivBio and Therachon.

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