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AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AstraZeneca cuts 600 sales jobs in US, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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AstraZeneca Reduces 600 US Sales Jobs in Cost-Saving Initiative

Major Workforce Reduction and Strategic Financial Moves

Details of the Job Cuts

Nov 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has cut about 600 jobs from its respiratory and immunology commercial teams in the US as part of its three-year cost-savings initiative, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cost-Saving Initiative and Future Investments

The cuts follow the UK-based drugmaker's late-October announcement that it planned to save about $1.5 billion annually and reinvest in its drug pipeline.

Employee Reassignment and Company Response

Some employees affected by the restructuring are expected to be reassigned within the company, Bloomberg reported.

Market Context and Company Performance

Investor Confidence and Revenue Targets

The reductions come as AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot seeks to reassure investors that the company can meet its target of $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030, while drugmakers more broadly face growing scrutiny over the strength of their pipelines.

Portfolio Revenue Contribution

AstraZeneca's immunology and respiratory portfolio accounted for 16% of its third-quarter revenue at $2.5 billion.

Official Statement and Reporting

Company's Response to Media

AstraZeneca declined to comment on the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Unnamalai L in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Akshaya V; Editing by Leroy Leo and Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 600 US sales jobs in AstraZeneca’s respiratory & immunology units have been eliminated under its cost‑savings programme.
  • The cost‑savings plan, introduced end October 2026, targets $1.5 billion in annual savings by 2029 and includes employee redeployment and upskilling (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • The respiratory & immunology segment contributed 16 % of Q3 2026 revenue (~$2.5 billion), highlighting the financial and strategic importance of the affected business area (astrazeneca.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs did AstraZeneca cut in the US?
AstraZeneca cut about 600 jobs from its respiratory and immunology commercial teams in the US.
Why is AstraZeneca restructuring its workforce?
The restructuring is part of a three-year cost-savings initiative aiming to save $1.5 billion annually and reinvest in the drug pipeline.
Will affected employees be reassigned within AstraZeneca?
Some employees affected by the restructuring are expected to be reassigned within the company.
What revenue target has AstraZeneca set for 2030?
AstraZeneca aims to reach $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

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