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Shipping firm CMA CGM buoyed by brisk demand and high freight rates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shipping firm CMA CGM buoyed by brisk demand and high freight rates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Finance Shipping Markets

CMA CGM Reports Strong Profits on High Freight Rates and Global Demand

Third-Quarter Performance and Market Trends

Profit Growth Driven by Freight Rates and Global Trade

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rising freight rates and brisk global trade, buoyed by AI-related investment, boosted CMA CGM's third-quarter profit, the French shipping group said on Friday, adding that it expects the trends to continue in the coming months.

Industry-Wide Profitability and Market Conditions

• Major container shipping lines have reported stronger profits and raised full-year targets, as solid demand and elevated freight rates helped offset disruption in the Middle East and higher fuel costs

Factors Supporting Trade Growth

• Alongside AI-related investments, trade has been supported by restocking as companies hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, as well as demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles amid higher hydrocarbon prices, CMA CGM said

Operational Expansion and Market Position

Container Volume Growth

• CMA CGM said container volumes rose 5.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, outpacing the broader market and following 6% growth in the second quarter

Fleet Expansion and Competitive Strategy

• The group has been expanding its fleet with ultra-large vessels and expects to overtake Danish rival Maersk as the world's second-largest container shipping line by the end of 2027

Financial Results and Outlook

Key Financial Metrics

• Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 62% to $4.78 billion, while net profit doubled to $2.32 billion

Future Expectations and Risks

Demand and Freight Rate Outlook

• CMA CGM said favourable demand trends and freight rates were expected to persist, though tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over global trade relations continued to cloud the outlook. The company did not provide financial guidance

Potential Regulatory Challenges

• CMA CGM could face an additional tax under France's 2027 budget plans, with the cash-strapped government proposing to revive a shipping levy the group paid two years ago

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter EBITDA rose 62% to $4.78 billion, net profit doubled to $2.32 billion, with container volumes up 5.5% year‑on‑year.
  • Global trade is being bolstered by AI‑related investment, restocking amid geopolitical uncertainty, and demand for renewables and EVs, underpinning high freight rates.
  • CMA CGM is aggressively expanding its fleet—adding over 235,000 TEU in H1 2026—and is on track to surpass Maersk as the world’s second‑largest container shipper by end‑2027.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove CMA CGM's third-quarter profit increase?
Rising freight rates and strong global trade, especially AI-related investment, boosted CMA CGM's third-quarter profit.
How much did CMA CGM's container volumes grow year-on-year in Q3?
CMA CGM's container volumes rose 5.5% year-on-year in the third quarter.
What factors are supporting global trade and demand for shipping?
Global trade is supported by AI-related investments, restocking amid geopolitical uncertainty, demand for renewable energy, and electric vehicles.
Does CMA CGM expect current demand and freight rate trends to continue?
Yes, CMA CGM expects favourable demand and high freight rates to persist in the coming months.
What challenges could impact CMA CGM's outlook?
Tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over global trade relations could cloud the outlook. CMA CGM may also face an additional shipping tax in France.

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