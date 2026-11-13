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Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Weil, Gotshal & Manges approves liquidation plan, begins wind-down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Law Restructuring

Weil, Gotshal & Manges Approves Liquidation Plan and Starts Wind-Down Process

Law Firm Announces Liquidation and Restructuring Actions

Approval of Liquidation Plan

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges said on Friday its partnership approved a plan of liquidation and began an orderly wind-down.

Leadership Appointments

Co-Chief Restructuring Officers

The firm also said it appointed Ben Schrag and James Mesterharm as co-chief restructuring officers.

Reporting and Coverage

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)

Key Takeaways

  • The firm’s partnership voted (around November 10–13, 2026) to commence an orderly wind‑down, installing a three‑member wind‑down committee after months of partner departures and failed succession and merger plans (investing.com).
  • Co‑chief restructuring officers named are James Mesterharm of AlixPartners and Ben Schrag of C Street Advisory Group; the firm continues to work with Davis Polk & Wardwell for legal and restructuring advice (news.bloombergtax.com).
  • Remaining equity partners were told they’d be considered withdrawn by year‑end and could resign without forfeiting profit distributions, accelerating departures; meanwhile other Big Law firms are actively recruiting Weil talent (news.bloomberglaw.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What major decision has Weil, Gotshal & Manges recently made?
The partnership approved a plan of liquidation and began an orderly wind-down.
Who has Weil, Gotshal & Manges appointed as restructuring officers?
Ben Schrag and James Mesterharm have been named as co-chief restructuring officers.
Where was the news about Weil, Gotshal & Manges' liquidation announced?
The announcement was made in New York by the law firm.
What is the current status of Weil, Gotshal & Manges?
The firm has started an orderly wind-down process as part of its liquidation plan.

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