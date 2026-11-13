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Exclusive-Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Brookfield, CPPIB consortium enters next round in Uniper sales process, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Brookfield and CPPIB Consortium Advances in Uniper Sale, Sources Reveal

Consortium Progress and Bidding Developments

Advancement of Brookfield and CPPIB Consortium

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of Brookfield and CPPIB is among suitors that have advanced to the next stage to buy German state-owned utility Uniper, according to two people familiar with the process.

A spokesperson for the consortium declined to comment.

Other Bidders and Indicative Offers

Bidders, including Norway's Equinor, Daniel Kretinsky's EPH and a consortium consisting of KKR and RWE, submitted indicative bids for Uniper in September and have been awaiting feedback from the German government.

German Government's Stake Reduction Plans

Berlin is currently seeking to reduce its stake in Uniper to a blocking minority, either via a sale to a strategic or financial player or by selling shares via a so-called re-IPO in a deal that could value the firm at up to €14 billion ($15.4 billion).

Exclusion of EPH from Next Bidding Round

One of the people said EPH was not invited to the next bidding round, which would result in a binding bid.

EPH was not immediately available for comment.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Brookfield and CPP Investments are confirmed to have moved into the next round of Uniper’s sale process, alongside suitors like Equinor, KKR‑RWE and Apollo, while EPH was excluded from the binding-bid phase. (ionanalytics.com)
  • Germany is pursuing a dual-track divestment via M&A or a re‑IPO, aiming to reduce its Uniper stake to a blocking minority (25% + 1 share) by end‑2028—consistent with EU state‑aid commitments. (ionanalytics.com)
  • Uniper has introduced a new dividend policy, targeting growth and setting a €300 million floor, to bolster investor appeal ahead of its Capital Markets Day on November 16 and support valuation expectations of up to €14 billion. (live.euronext.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who advanced to the next stage in the Uniper sales process?
A consortium of Brookfield and CPPIB is among the bidders who advanced to the next stage of the Uniper sale.
Who else submitted bids for Uniper?
Norway's Equinor, Daniel Kretinsky's EPH, and a consortium of KKR and RWE also submitted indicative bids.
What is the German government's plan for their stake in Uniper?
The German government plans to reduce its stake in Uniper to a blocking minority, either by sale or re-IPO.
What is the potential valuation of Uniper in this deal?
The deal could value Uniper at up to €14 billion (approximately $15.4 billion).
Was EPH invited to the next bidding round?
No, EPH was not invited to the next round, which would involve submitting a binding bid.

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