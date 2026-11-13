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Finance

Russia's Sibur calls UK sanctions illegitimate, reserves right to challenge them

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Sibur Rejects UK Sanctions, Vows to Challenge Britain’s Decision Legally

Overview of UK Sanctions and Sibur's Response

Background on UK Sanctions

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia's largest petrochemical company Sibur said on Friday that Britain's sanctions against it were "neither legitimate nor justified", and that it reserves the right to challenge them.

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on a range of Russian energy-related entities and vessels, including Sibur. 

Sibur’s Core Business and Position

Focus on Synthetic Materials

However, Sibur said its main business is developing and producing synthetic materials.

Statement on Energy Sector Involvement

"Sibur does not work in the energy sector, does not own subsoil and does not extract minerals," the company said in a statement. "The company's lawyers will carefully examine the UK's arguments, and we reserve the right to challenge the restrictions being imposed," it added. 

Potential Impact and Broader Context

Company Stability Amid Sanctions

Sibur said that it does not expect an impact on the company's stability from the sanctions.

Other Entities Targeted

Sanctions on Russian Oil Producers

Among those subject to the new round of sanctions was Russian oil producer Slavneft, with Britain saying it had become the first country to target all of Russia's 10 largest oil producers.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Ksenia Orlova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Sibur was added to the UK sanctions list on November 12, 2026, despite its business focus being petrochemicals, not energy extraction or subsoil operations
  • UK sanctions include asset freezes, transport restrictions and director disqualifications, reflecting London’s aim to squeeze Russia’s broader strategic sectors
  • Sibur insists the sanctions are misplaced, but the measures complicate its international financing and may impact its Kazakhstan joint ventures

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK impose sanctions on Sibur?
The UK imposed sanctions on Sibur as part of broader restrictions on Russian energy-related entities and vessels.
How does Sibur respond to the UK sanctions?
Sibur called the sanctions illegitimate and unjustified, and stated it reserves the right to challenge them legally.
Does Sibur operate in the energy sector?
No, Sibur's main business is developing and producing synthetic materials, not working in the energy sector.
Will the UK sanctions impact Sibur's stability?
Sibur stated it does not expect any impact on the company's stability from the sanctions.
Are other Russian companies affected by the UK sanctions?
Yes, other companies such as Slavneft, a Russian oil producer, are also subject to the new round of UK sanctions.

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