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UK court dismisses claim against gambling firm by family of man who died by suicide - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK court dismisses claim against gambling firm by family of man who died by suicide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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UK Court Rules Betfair Not Liable in Gambling-Linked Suicide Lawsuit

High Court Dismisses Family’s Negligence Claim Against Betfair

Background of the Case

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London's High Court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought against Betfair by the family of a man who took his own life, rejecting their argument that the gambling company owed him a duty of care in a closely watched case for the industry.

The family of Luke Ashton, 40, who died by suicide in April 2021, alleged Betfair encouraged him ​to gamble and that this worsened a gambling disorder, causing or materially contributing ​to his death. Betfair denied the claims.

The Court’s Ruling

Judge’s Decision

Judge Jonathan Swift dismissed the case, ruling the duty of care proposed by the family did not arise.

"There is no sufficient evidence to support the conclusion that Mr Ashton did suffer from gambling disorder and that being so, no possible basis on which the requirement for foreseeability could be met," the ruling said.

Legal Arguments Presented

Plaintiff’s Allegations

The family sued TSE Malta, the holding company for ⁠Flutter which owns the Betfair, Paddy Power and Sportsbet brands, alleging negligence by the betting firm.

At a hearing in June, lawyers for Ashton's widow, Annie Ashton, argued that Betfair created or perpetuated the risk ​of harm through actions "including the design and operation of an addictive gambling product and the provision of inducements and free bets".

Details of Gambling Activity

The court heard that Ashton had gambled thousands of pounds and lost substantial sums. In messages left for his wife and children before his death, he said his "mental health (was) all over the place" and that "gambling was just the straw that broke the camel's back".

Betfair’s Defense

Betfair argued that previous English court rulings had found gambling operators owed no "general duty ​to protect problem gamblers from the consequences of their actions".

"While we welcome the court's ruling, this is a tragic case and we once again offer our sincere condolences to Mrs Ashton and her family," a Flutter UKI spokesperson said.

Industry Impact and Regulatory Context

Britain's gambling industry has faced growing calls for higher taxes and tighter regulation ​to tackle addiction, as betting ​has become more widespread ⁠and easier to access via smartphones.

Finance minister John Healey last month announced an increase in Machine Games Duty, ​a tax on the net takings ⁠from some slot machines, in his annual budget.

Gambling companies warned ahead of the budget that higher taxes could lead to job losses in a sector already dealing with tax increases announced last year.

(Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Court ruled that Betfair did not owe a duty of care to Mr Ashton, citing insufficient evidence of gambling disorder and foreseeability of harm.
  • An earlier inquest had found Ashton suffered from a longstanding gambling disorder and that Betfair failed to meaningfully intervene, raising wider industry concerns (judiciary.uk).
  • The case had been viewed as potentially landmark; success could have established that betting firms owe a duty of care to vulnerable customers—but the court rejected this claim (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the court's decision in the Betfair suicide lawsuit?
London's High Court dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that Betfair did not owe a duty of care to the man who died by suicide.
Why did the family of Luke Ashton sue Betfair?
The family alleged that Betfair encouraged gambling, worsening Luke Ashton's disorder and contributing to his death.
What was the main argument against Betfair in court?
The family argued that Betfair's gambling products and inducements created or perpetuated the risk of harm to problem gamblers.
How did Betfair respond to the lawsuit?
Betfair denied the claims, citing previous rulings that gambling operators are not generally obligated to protect problem gamblers.
How does this case impact gambling regulation in the UK?
The case highlights ongoing concerns about addiction and calls for tighter gambling regulations and higher taxes in the UK.

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