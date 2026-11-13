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Exclusive-Sachem Head wants Rightmove to consider sale, talk with potential buyers, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Sachem Head wants Rightmove to consider sale, talk with potential buyers, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Sachem Head Presses Rightmove to Consider Sale Amid Takeover Interest

Activist Investor Sachem Head Targets Rightmove for Potential Sale

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Sachem Head's Stake and Influence

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sachem Head is pressing UK online property listing company Rightmove to consider a sale and talk with interested buyers, four people familiar with the matter said, fanning speculation of a possible takeover two years after the company's board rejected a bidder.  

New York-based Sachem Head, the $7 billion hedge fund founded by Scott Ferguson in 2013, built a stake in Rightmove over the summer and now owns a roughly 9% stake, one of the people said. That would make it  the company's largest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

Rightmove's Share Performance

Rightmove's shares have dropped some 36% from their peak in August 2025 even as London's FTSE 100 index has gained 18% during that time, giving activist investors a possible reason to press for a sale.

Engagement with Rightmove's Board

Sachem Head has engaged with Rightmove's board, said two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

A representative for Sachem Head declined to comment and Rightmove has not responded to a request for comment.

Sachem Head's Activist Approach

Sachem Head, one of the industry's most successful activist investors, tends to work with target companies out of the limelight and its pressure on Rightmove to consider a sale has not been reported. Previously Sachem Head has been active in pushing for sales at certain companies and Ferguson held a board seat at Delivery Hero which agreed to be acquired by Uber this year.

Potential Strategies for Rightmove

The US activist believes there are ways for Rightmove to boost its share price, two of the people said.

Sachem Head believes that Rightmove management could increase shareholder returns by using its under-leveraged balance sheet, the people said.

Calls for Sale and Re-engagement with Acquirers

Most importantly, Sachem Head is pressing Rightmove hard to review the benefits of a sale and re-engage with any interested acquirers, they added.

Previous Takeover Attempts

At Rightmove, overtures toward a possible deal failed when the board rejected Australian company REA's sweetened $8.29 billion offer in 2024.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Amy-Jo Crowley; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Sachem Head, now Rightmove’s largest shareholder with a ~9% stake, is pushing for the company to consider a sale after building a position over the summer.
  • Since peaking in August 2025, Rightmove’s shares have plunged around 36–47%, substantially underperforming the broader FTSE indices.
  • Sachem Head’s involvement underscores its activist track record—most notably influencing Delivery Hero—highlighting its preference for behind‑the‑scenes engagements to unlock shareholder value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is pressuring Rightmove to consider a sale?
Activist investor Sachem Head is urging Rightmove to consider a sale and talk with potential buyers.
How much of Rightmove does Sachem Head own?
Sachem Head has built a roughly 9% stake in Rightmove, making it the company's largest shareholder.
Why is Sachem Head pushing for a sale of Rightmove?
Sachem Head believes Rightmove's share price could be improved and shareholder returns increased, especially given the share price decline.
What was the previous takeover offer for Rightmove?
Rightmove previously rejected an $8.29 billion acquisition offer from Australian company REA in 2024.
Has Sachem Head been involved in other activist campaigns?
Yes, Sachem Head previously pushed for sales at other companies, including holding a board seat at Delivery Hero during its acquisition by Uber.

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