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KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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KLM Files Legal Complaint Against Former CEO After Power Bank Fire Incident

KLM's Legal Action Following In-Flight Safety Breach

Incident Overview

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM, said on Friday it had filed a complaint with Dutch prosecutors over an incident involving a passenger's power bank that caught fire during a flight in September. Dutch media reported the passenger was the airline's former chief executive Camiel Eurlings, citing sources.

KLM's Response and Statement

KLM declined to identify the individual involved.

"It is standard practice for KLM to file a complaint in cases of serious breaches of safety rules by passengers that put the safety of a flight, its passengers or crew at risk," the airline said in a statement.

Internal Investigation and Aftermath

KLM said the complaint followed an internal investigation into the incident.

Flight Details and Media Coverage

At the time, Dutch media reported that the plane, which had taken off from Amsterdam, had to turn back while over the Atlantic Ocean and return to the city's Schiphol Airport. 

Former CEO's Background and Response

Eurlings, who was KLM's CEO from July 2013 to October 2014, did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent on LinkedIn.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • KLM follows protocol in serious safety breaches: a complaint was lodged after its internal investigation into the power‑bank fire onboard flight KL735 from Amsterdam to Curaçao (nltimes.nl)
  • Dutch media report the power bank belonged to ex‑CEO Camiel Eurlings, who allegedly was charging it mid‑flight—against KLM rules—which triggered the fire; he sustained minor injuries (rtl.nl)
  • The Dutch Safety Board (OVV) has launched an official investigation into the incident—including crew response and safety equipment adequacy—with the inquiry expected to conclude by end of 2027 (nltimes.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is KLM suing its former CEO?
KLM filed a complaint against its former CEO after a power bank, allegedly belonging to him, caught fire on a flight, posing a safety risk.
What happened during the KLM flight incident?
A power bank caught fire mid-flight, causing the plane to turn back and return to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
Who was reportedly involved in the KLM flight safety breach?
Dutch media reported that KLM's former CEO Camiel Eurlings was involved, though KLM declined to confirm his identity.
What actions did KLM take after the incident?
KLM conducted an internal investigation and filed a complaint with Dutch prosecutors as standard practice for serious safety breaches.

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