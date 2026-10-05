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Russian air strikes targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Russian Air Strikes Target Odesa’s Port Infrastructure and Kharkiv City

Overview of Recent Russian Air Strikes in Ukraine

Odesa Region Attacks

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Massive Russian air strikes targeted industrial and port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Impact and Response in Odesa

All of the fires caused have been extinguished so far, he added.

Kharkiv City Strike

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one person and injured six others, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.

Russian Defence Ministry Statement

The Russian defence ministry said on Telegram it hit Vylkove port, fuel depot facilities in Chornomorsk and cargo vessels, all in the Odesa region, as well as a power station in the Kharkiv region, which it said were used for military purposes.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The strikes focused on strategic infrastructure: Odesa‑region ports (Vylkove, Chornomorsk), fuel depots, cargo vessels and a Kharkiv power station, suggesting attempts to disrupt logistics and energy support for Ukraine’s defense. (apnews.com)
  • Governor Kiper reported the resulting fires have been fully extinguished, indicating swift and effective response, though the long‑term operational impact on port throughput remains to be assessed. (apnews.com)
  • This attack continues a sustained campaign by Russia targeting Ukraine’s southern export and military logistics. Similar strikes in July–September disrupted grain shipments and damaged fuel infrastructure in Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Reni, compounding economic strain. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What regions in Ukraine were targeted by Russian air strikes?
Russian air strikes targeted the Odesa region, including its port infrastructure, and Kharkiv city.
Were there casualties reported in the recent air strikes?
One person was killed and six others injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian air strike.
What specific infrastructure was hit in the Odesa region?
Industrial and port infrastructure, including Vylkove port and fuel depot facilities in Chornomorsk, were targeted in the Odesa region.
Have the fires caused by the air strikes been contained?
According to the Odesa governor, all of the fires caused by the strikes in the region have been extinguished.
What explanation did the Russian defence ministry give for the strikes?
The Russian defence ministry said the facilities hit were used for military purposes.

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