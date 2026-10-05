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Russia says it struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Cargo Vessels and Military Sites in Black Sea Conflict

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Monday its forces struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea.

Targeted Sites and Vessels

Fuel Storage Facilities at Chornomorsk Port

It said it hit fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk that were intended to supply Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment.

Dry Cargo Vessels Carrying Military Equipment

Strike South of Odesa

Another dry cargo vessel transporting military supplies was hit south of the city of Odesa, according to a statement. It also said the Kochetok electrical substation was struck in the Kharkiv region.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow asserts strikes targeted military-linked shipping infrastructure supplying Ukrainian forces, including a dry cargo vessel and a fuel storage facility at Chornomorsk port.
  • Another cargo vessel carrying military supplies was allegedly hit south of Odesa, as per the Russian defence ministry’s statement.
  • Russia also reported a strike on the Kochetok electrical substation in Kharkiv region amid broader escalation in military infrastructure targeting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia claim about the attacks in the Black Sea?
Russia claimed its forces struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea carrying military supplies and equipment.
Which Ukrainian port was targeted by Russian forces?
Fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk were targeted by Russian forces.
Was any area outside the Black Sea region hit?
Yes, Russia stated it struck the Kochetok electrical substation in the Kharkiv region.
What type of cargo was reportedly on the vessels?
The vessels were reportedly carrying military equipment and supplies.

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