GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Microsoft Backs Out of Major Multibillion-Dollar AI Deal with Nscale

Microsoft's Decision and Its Impact on Nscale

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Microsoft has rejected an option to more than double the size of its existing agreement with Nscale to rent computing power at a Texas data center, walking away from a potential deal worth tens of billions of dollars, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Details of the Abandoned Deal

Here's what to know:

Timeline and Related Developments

• The report comes weeks after Microsoft pulled out of a deal to anchor Nscale's flagship data centre project in Loughton, Essex, after power connection delays pushed its expected supply date into the 2030s

Verification and Responses

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report

• Microsoft and Nscale did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours

Nscale's IPO and Other Partnerships

• Nvidia-backed Nscale filed for a US initial public offering in September, with Microsoft and Anthropic expected to be among its major customers

Potential Deals with Other AI Companies

• Reuters reported last month Nscale was in talks to sell AI computing power to Claude-maker Anthropic in a new deal that could be worth about $45 billion

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft declined an option that could have more than doubled its computing power lease with Nscale in Texas, rejecting a potential multibillion-dollar expansion of their agreement (Financial Times via Reuters) (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • The move follows Microsoft’s withdrawal from anchoring Nscale’s flagship AI data centre project in Loughton, Essex, after grid power delays pushed the expected connection into the 2030s—calling into question the project's viability (multiple sources) (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • Nscale, backed by Nvidia, filed for a US IPO in September—with Microsoft and Anthropic expected to be major customers—and is pursuing sizeable compute contracts, including a reported $45 billion deal with Anthropic and over $103 billion in total contracted value (S‑1 filing, The Information) (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Microsoft reject the AI deal with Nscale?
Microsoft walked away from a multibillion-dollar agreement to expand its data center partnership with Nscale, according to anonymous sources.
Where was the Nscale data center project located?
The project involved a Texas data center and a separate flagship center in Loughton, Essex.
Who are the main parties involved in the AI computing deal?
The deal involved Microsoft, Nscale, Nvidia-backed Nscale, and potentially Anthropic as customers.
What was the value of the potential AI computing deal?
The deal could have been worth tens of billions of dollars, with reports referencing a $45 billion discussion with Anthropic.
Has Nscale filed for a public offering?
Yes, Nscale filed for a US initial public offering in September.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Hensoldt margins jump on higher radar deliveries, nudges up outlook

Hensoldt margins jump on higher radar deliveries, nudges up outlook

Image for Most EU citizens back an urgent transition to greener fuel, survey shows

Most EU citizens back an urgent transition to greener fuel, survey shows

Image for Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms

Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms

Image for Oil falls for a fourth day on expectations for lower risk of Iran war escalation

Oil falls for a fourth day on expectations for lower risk of Iran war escalation

Image for Dollar edges lower as US election outcome spurs risk sentiment; sterling gains

Dollar edges lower as US election outcome spurs risk sentiment; sterling gains

Image for Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in UniCredit deal
Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in UniCredit deal
Image for Renk order intake jumps by a third as defence demand remains strong
Renk order intake jumps by a third as defence demand remains strong
Image for Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims
Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims
Image for ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens
ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens
Image for Aumovio confirms 2026 outlook as profitability improves despite weak auto market
Aumovio confirms 2026 outlook as profitability improves despite weak auto market
Image for Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows
Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows
Image for AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences
AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences
Image for Deutsche Telekom lifts 2026 outlook, plans up to €2 billion buyback
Deutsche Telekom lifts 2026 outlook, plans up to €2 billion buyback
Image for Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5%
Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5%
Image for Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock?
Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock?
Image for Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years
Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years
Image for Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion
Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion
View All Finance Posts