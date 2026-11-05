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Most EU citizens back an urgent transition to greener fuel, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Energy EU Policy sustainability

Majority of EU Citizens Back Urgent Switch to Greener Fuel, EIB Survey Finds

Survey Reveals Strong Support for Renewable Energy Transition in the EU

By Simon Jessop

Public Opinion and Political Priorities

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Three quarters of European Union citizens say moving away from fossil fuels is urgent and nearly nine in ten want politicians to prioritise renewable energy sources, a survey of 23,000 people by the European Investment Bank showed on Thursday.

The findings, shared exclusively with Reuters, found popular support for rapid action ahead of the COP31 climate talks next week, even as governments are under pressure to deal with wars, popular protests and strained finances.

Global Context and Industry Perspectives

Globally, some political and industry leaders have backed continued use of oil and gas as a way to provide jobs and growth.

EU-Specific Trends and Geopolitical Influences

But in the import-dependent EU, the impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran on driving fossil fuel prices higher has convinced more people to support renewable energy as the best way to address costs, the survey found.

Expert Commentary

"In a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, this is both the right thing to do for the planet and the smart thing to do for our economies, in order to bring down energy costs for businesses and households," EIB Group President Nadia Calviño told Reuters.

Key Findings from the EIB Survey

Some 87% of respondents across the EU's 27 countries said they wanted the shift to low carbon energy to be prioritised, up from 82% in a survey in 2022 during a previous energy crisis linked to the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Preferred Energy Sources

Nuclear was the least popular low-energy fuel source, as 52% said solar should be the focus, ahead of wind power at 37% and nuclear at 19%.

EIB Financing and Project Support

Annual EIB energy financing has doubled since 2022, reaching €33 billion ($37.06 billion) in 2025, it said. In 2025, the EIB signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 projects.

Self-Reliance and Clean Tech Development

While supporting urgency, EU citizens prioritise self- reliance.

China has established a lead in wind and solar power, as well as batteries, but more than half of those surveyed — 55% — said they would prefer the EU to develop its own clean tech, even if it was slower to arrive.

About the EIB Climate Survey

The eighth EIB Climate Survey, conducted with Ipsos bva between August 3 and 25, weighted results to be representative of each country’s population.

New Questions and Currency Reference

It for the first time posed the question of whether people viewed the energy transition as urgent.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Editiing by Barbara lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong public consensus: Three‑quarters of EU citizens consider moving away from fossil fuels urgent; nearly nine in ten prioritise renewable energy sources, up from 82% in 2022 surveys.
  • Preferences for clean tech: Solar (52%) and wind (37%) are seen as top low‑carbon options, while just 19% favour nuclear; over half (55%) prefer EU‑made clean technology despite potential delays.
  • EIB backing matches public sentiment: In 2025 the European Investment Bank signed €100 billion in new financing, including a record €33 billion for energy security and over €11 billion for renewables, aligning with public demand for green transition and self‑reliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of EU citizens see an urgent need to move away from fossil fuels?
Three quarters, or 75%, of EU citizens say that moving away from fossil fuels is urgent.
Which renewable energy sources are most supported by EU citizens?
Solar energy is most supported at 52%, followed by wind power at 37%, and nuclear at 19%.
Why do EU citizens prioritize self-reliance in developing clean tech?
55% prefer the EU to develop its own clean tech, even if slower, due to concerns over dependency on countries like China.
Who conducted the survey on EU citizens' views on energy transition?
The survey was conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in collaboration with Ipsos bva.

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