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Kushner, Netanyahu agree on path forward for Gaza, Board of Peace official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kushner, Netanyahu agree on path forward for Gaza, Board of Peace official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Kushner and Netanyahu Reach Agreement on Gaza Conflict Path Forward

Key Developments in the Gaza Conflict Negotiations

High-Level Meeting Between U.S. and Israeli Officials

Participants and Setting

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A meeting on Monday between Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "lengthy, in depth, and very productive," a Board of Peace official said, adding that agreement was reached with Netanyahu on a path forward for the Gaza conflict.

Official Statements and Outcomes

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kushner and Netanyahu agreed on advancing the U.S.-backed Gaza roadmap after extensive discussions (apnews.com)
  • Hamas previously accepted the roadmap, including disarmament, putting pressure on Israel to follow suit (axios.com)
  • The Board of Peace, established under Trump’s 20‑point Gaza peace plan, is central to coordinating ceasefire, reconstruction, and governance in Gaza (whitehouse.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the Gaza conflict meeting on Monday?
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the meeting.
What was agreed upon during the Kushner-Netanyahu meeting?
An agreement was reached with Netanyahu on a path forward for the Gaza conflict, according to a Board of Peace official.
How was the Kushner and Netanyahu meeting described?
The meeting was described as lengthy, in-depth, and very productive by a Board of Peace official.
Who reported the outcome of the Kushner-Netanyahu meeting?
A Board of Peace official reported the outcome, with reporting by Steve Holland and editing by Katharine Jackson.

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