Kushner and Netanyahu Reach Agreement on Gaza Conflict Path Forward
Key Developments in the Gaza Conflict Negotiations
High-Level Meeting Between U.S. and Israeli Officials
Participants and Setting
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A meeting on Monday between Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "lengthy, in depth, and very productive," a Board of Peace official said, adding that agreement was reached with Netanyahu on a path forward for the Gaza conflict.
Official Statements and Outcomes
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Katharine Jackson)