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Russian air strikes hit Southern Bridge in Kyiv again, mayor says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian air strikes hit Southern Bridge in Kyiv again, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics War Impact Energy

Russian Air Strikes Again Damage Kyiv's Southern Bridge, Impacting Economy

Recent Attacks and Their Economic Consequences

Renewed Strikes on Kyiv Infrastructure

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes have again hit the Southern Bridge in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

Escalation of Drone Attacks

On Thursday, Russian drones smashed into a school in Kyiv and into the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River, triggering fires in the capital, as Moscow continues its nearly daily, around-the-clock strikes on Ukraine.

Impact on Transportation

Traffic across the bridge and another one, the Paton Bridge, was closed in both directions, authorities in Kyiv said, as they were redirecting transports via alternative routes.

Collateral Damage in Kyiv

A fire broke out in the top floors of an apartment building in Kyiv, in addition to damage in another part of the city and the Southern Bridge, Klitschko added.

Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia

Attacks on Volgograd's Industrial Facilities

In Russia, Ukrainian drones targeted industrial facilities in the city of Volgograd, home to a large oil refinery, sparking a fire and leaving one person injured after hitting an apartment building, a governor said.

Economic Impact on Russia

Effect on Oil Production and GDP

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries in Russia, one of the world's leading oil producers, have cost Russia 1% of its gross domestic product, President Vladimir Putin has said, as people were forming long lines to refill their car tanks amid the damage.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyiv’s Southern (Pivdenny) Bridge was damaged—support structures, road surface and metro protection hit—forcing closure of both vehicle and metro traffic for inspections and repairs (kyivindependent.com).
  • Russian drones also struck a school in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, causing fires but no casualties as students were sheltered (kyivindependent.com).
  • In Russia, Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries—including Volgograd—have contributed to fuel shortages, long queues, and rising gasoline prices, a strain acknowledged by President Putin, who said these strikes cost Russia around 1 % of GDP (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What infrastructure in Kyiv was targeted by Russian air strikes?
Russian air strikes targeted the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River and caused damage to apartment buildings and a school in Kyiv.
What was the impact on traffic in Kyiv due to the strikes?
Traffic was closed in both directions across the Southern and Paton Bridges, with authorities redirecting transports via alternative routes.
How have Ukrainian attacks impacted Russia's energy sector?
Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries in Russia have caused fires, injured civilians, and cost Russia around 1% of its GDP.
Were there any civilian casualties or injuries reported?
A fire in a Russian apartment building injured one person, and fires broke out in Kyiv apartment buildings as well, but no further casualties were detailed.
How are ongoing strikes affecting daily life in Kyiv?
The strikes triggered fires, damaged buildings, and led to traffic disruptions as authorities managed the aftermath and redirected transport.

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