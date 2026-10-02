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About 400 French schools closed as some student protests turn violent - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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About 400 French schools closed as some student protests turn violent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Around 400 French Schools Closed as Student Protests Escalate into Violence

Escalation of Student Protests and School Closures in France

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - About 400 schools in France are expected to remain closed on Friday after student protests that began over education-related grievances escalated into violence in some places.

Government Response to the Crisis

"There are a little over 400 schools and other educational establishments that I know of that will be closed," French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said in an interview with broadcaster France 2 late Thursday.

Political Involvement and Allegations

According to close to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, intelligence agencies told a crisis meeting on Thursday that the protest movement had been initiated by politicians from the hard left, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI).

Denial from LFI Lawmakers

LFI lawmaker Louis Boyard denied the claim in comments to French broadcasters.

Spread and Intensification of Protests

The protests against teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings erupted in the Paris region last month but have turned increasingly violent as they spread nationwide, with dozens injured and police making hundreds of arrests.

Incidents of Violence and Police Response

Student protesters started fires in at least two high schools on Thursday, while teachers were inadvertently splashed with petrol at a third in the southern city of Marseille, officials said. At least one car was torched in Strasbourg in the east and riot police clashed with youths in Toulouse in the southwest.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Education Minister Édouard Geffray confirmed that just over 400 schools and educational establishments were closed, with classes shifting to remote learning as a precaution. (lemonde.fr)
  • Protests, sparked over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings, and pressure from the Parcoursup admissions system, began in the Paris region in late September and have since spread countrywide, intensifying with blockades, fires in schools, and hundreds of arrests. (lemonde.fr)
  • Authorities blamed hard-left groups, notably La France Insoumise (LFI), for allegedly exploiting the movement, though LFI lawmaker Louis Boyard denied involvement. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry reported nearly 1,949 arrests and hundreds of injuries, including school staff and students. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French schools being closed?
Schools are being closed due to student protests over education grievances that turned violent in several locations across France.
How many schools are affected by the closures?
About 400 schools and educational establishments are expected to remain closed.
What sparked the student protests in France?
The protests began due to teacher shortages and poor conditions in school buildings.
Did the protests result in any violence?
Yes, the protests escalated into violence, with incidents including fires, injuries, and police arrests.
Which regions in France have been impacted?
Protests and violence have occurred in Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse.

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