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Dutch eyewear chain Hans Anders halts sale of Meta glasses, citing privacy concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch eyewear chain Hans Anders halts sale of Meta glasses, citing privacy concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Hans Anders Suspends Meta Smart Glasses Sales Amid Privacy Concerns

Retailer Response and Broader Privacy Issues

Hans Anders Suspends Sales in the Netherlands and Belgium

AMSTERDAM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - One of the largest Dutch eyewear retail chains said on Friday it had suspended sales of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium amid growing privacy concerns, in one of the first such moves by a retailer.

"This decision follows the ongoing public and political debate surrounding smart glasses and the questions being raised about the conditions under which this technology can be used," a spokesperson for the Hans Anders chain said.

Growing Outcry and International Backlash

A growing Dutch outcry over the glasses mirrors a broader backlash against smart glasses equipped with cameras.

Restrictions and Legal Actions in Other Countries

In Britain, pub chain Wetherspoon has restricted use of Meta's glasses over concerns about covert recording, while Meta and Luxottica face a US suit alleging videos captured by the glasses were viewed by human annotators without the knowledge of people filmed.

Meta's Response to Privacy Concerns

A Meta spokesperson said the company is continuing to develop the popular glasses. "Every pair with a camera has a bright light on the front that blinks when you take a photo or video — it can't be turned off, and the camera is disabled if someone covers or tampers with it," they said.  

Regulatory and Consumer Group Reactions

Dutch Privacy Regulator Warnings

In the Netherlands, privacy regulator AP last month warned that videos made with smart glasses showing identifiable people cannot generally be shared or published without their permission, which would be difficult to obtain in a public place. 

Consumer Rights Group and Advocacy Efforts

Consumer rights group Consumentenbond this week said it would take Meta to court unless the company changes the glasses to comply with privacy law.

Calls for Voluntary Suspension

Offlimits, a group that combats online abuse, on Friday also urged Meta and Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica to voluntarily remove the glasses from sale until a way can be found to make surreptitious recordings impossible.

Company and Ownership Structure

EssilorLuxottica could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hans Anders is a subsidiary of Nexeye, which is owned by private equity firm KKR. Nexeye operates 776 stores across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Sweden. It does not sell the glasses in the latter three countries. 

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Hans Anders, responding to societal and political pressure, has suspended in‑store and online sales of Meta smart glasses in NL and BE pending regulatory clarity (AP warning on Sept 22, 2026).
  • Privacy watchdogs—including the Dutch AP and consumer group Consumentenbond—have raised alarms: recording identifiable people in public without consent is generally prohibited under GDPR.
  • Meta’s privacy safeguards (e.g., blinking light, AI control) face criticism; legal threats loom, and competitors like Ray‑Ban Meta Audio (camera‑free) are emerging.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hans Anders suspend sales of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses?
Hans Anders halted sales due to growing privacy concerns and public debate around the use of smart glasses equipped with cameras.
Which regions are affected by the suspension of Meta smart glasses sales?
The suspension affects the Netherlands and Belgium, where Hans Anders operates stores selling the glasses.
What privacy risks are associated with Meta's smart glasses?
Risks include the potential for covert recording and sharing of identifiable individuals' videos without their permission.
Who owns Hans Anders and how extensive is their retail network?
Hans Anders is a subsidiary of Nexeye, which is owned by private equity firm KKR and operates 776 stores across five countries.
Has there been any regulatory action regarding smart glasses in the Netherlands?
Yes, the Dutch privacy regulator has warned that sharing videos with identifiable people generally requires their permission.

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