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Finance

German energy firm SEFE enlists Lazard in reprivatisation efforts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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SEFE Taps Lazard to Guide Reprivatisation as Germany Plots Stake Sale by 2027

SEFE’s Path to Reprivatisation and Germany’s Energy Strategy

Background: SEFE’s Bailout and Strategic Importance

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German state-owned SEFE is working with investment bank Lazard to explore options in Berlin's efforts to sell the energy group, two people familiar with the matter said, as efforts to reshuffle the country's energy landscape pick up.

SEFE, short for Securing Energy for Europe, had to be bailed out by Berlin for €6.3 billion ($7.1 billion) in 2022 after former parent Gazprom abandoned the business, which is key for Germany's security of supply.

Timeline for Stake Sale

A sales process for SEFE is expected to kick off in 2027 to avoid clashing with Berlin's current efforts to sell a majority stake in peer Uniper, which also had to be rescued in the wake of Europe's energy crisis, the people said.

An initial public offering is currently seen as unlikely, one of the sources said.

SEFE’s Operations and Financial Performance

Business Activities and Market Reach

SEFE, which employs more than 2,000 staff, operates a range of activities, including 4,200 kilometres (2,600 miles) of gas pipelines, a quarter of Germany's gas storage capacity and a large commodity trading desk.

The company, which has already paid back close to €1 billion in state aid, supplies more than 200 terawatt hours of gas and power to more than 50,000 industrial customers, including municipalities and companies.

Financial Results and Capital Plans

SEFE, which made core profit of €789 million on sales of €15.5 billion last year, said in April it had proposed a capital increase of up to €2 billion to Germany's Economy Ministry, which oversees ownership of the company.

Stakeholder Responses and Regulatory Context

Comments from SEFE and Lazard

SEFE and Lazard declined to comment.

EU State Aid Rules and Ownership Requirements

Under European Union state aid rules, Germany must cut its ownership in both SEFE and Uniper to no more than 25% plus one share by the end of 2028.

Industry Reporting and Additional Information

Boersen-Zeitung first reported the appointment of Lazard.

($1 = €0.8890)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger, editing by Friederike Heine and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • SEFE has engaged Lazard to advise on reprivatisation and plans a sales process in 2027 to avoid overlap with Uniper’s sale.
  • Under EU state‑aid conditions, Germany must reduce its ownership in SEFE to no more than 25 % plus one share by end‑2028.
  • SEFE remains a key energy infrastructure player with ~4 200 km of pipelines, ~25 % of German gas storage, and has repaid nearly €1 billion of state aid since 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SEFE and why is it important to Germany?
SEFE, Securing Energy for Europe, is a German state-owned energy firm crucial for national energy security, operating gas pipelines and storage.
Why did Berlin bail out SEFE in 2022?
Berlin rescued SEFE for €6.3 billion in 2022 after former parent Gazprom abandoned it, amid Europe's energy crisis.
What role is Lazard playing in SEFE’s reprivatisation?
Lazard is advising SEFE and Germany on potential sale options as the government plans to reduce its stake.
When is the SEFE sales process expected to start?
The SEFE sales process is expected to begin in 2027 to avoid overlapping with the Uniper stake sale.
What are the European Union's requirements for SEFE ownership?
EU rules require Germany to reduce its stakes in SEFE and Uniper to no more than 25% plus one share by end of 2028.

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