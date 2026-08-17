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Hungary to review contracts with 4iG, hitting its shares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary to review contracts with 4iG, hitting its shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Hungarian Government to Review 4iG State Contracts, Triggering Sharp Share Decline

Government Actions and Market Impact

Announcement of Contract Review

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday his government will review contracts signed between the state and Hungarian IT and telecoms company 4iG while the former government of Viktor Orban was in power.

Immediate Market Reaction

The news sent 4iG's shares sharply lower, down more than 11% in late afternoon trade and on course for their biggest one-day loss since Magyar's election in April.

4iG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details of the Review

"The government has ordered a review of all their contracts with the state," Magyar said in a post on Facebook, adding that the company had acquired assets of strategic importance under Orban's government.

4iG's Business Interests

4iG has interests in the telecoms sector, IT, defense and the space industry.

Specific Contracts Under Scrutiny

Magyar said, among other inquiries, there was a review underway of a framework deal worth more than 1.3 trillion forints ($4.2 billion) signed weeks before the April elections between 4iG and the defense ministry.

Government's Next Steps

He said the government would make the findings of its reviews public and, in case of any irregularities, it would turn the information over to the relevant authorities.

Background: 4iG and Political Influence

Oligarchs close to Orban and his government expanded their influence in strategic sectors after he gained power in 2010.

($1 = 312.7700 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The new government is reviewing all state contracts with 4iG, including a massive HUF 1.311 trillion (approx. $4.2 bn) framework agreement in defense and space, and has halted a HUF 30 billion advance payment (miak.hu).
  • The announcement caused a sharp stock sell‑off in 4iG, sending shares down more than 11% in late afternoon trade—their worst one‑day performance since Péter Magyar’s April election win (4ig.hu).
  • 4iG has expanded aggressively into defense and space sectors through acquisitions of N7 Defence Holding and partnerships with global firms like Northrop Grumman; this contract review has significant industrial‑policy ramifications (4igsdt.hu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary reviewing contracts with 4iG?
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced a review of all contracts between the state and 4iG to assess deals made under the previous Orban government.
How did the news of the contract review affect 4iG shares?
4iG's shares dropped more than 11% in late afternoon trading, marking their biggest one-day loss since the election in April.
What sectors does 4iG operate in?
4iG operates in telecoms, IT, defense, and the space industry, holding assets of strategic importance.
What is the value of the defense ministry deal under review?
The defense ministry framework deal under review is worth more than 1.3 trillion forints, or approximately $4.2 billion.
Will the findings of the contract reviews be made public?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that the findings will be made public, and in case of irregularities, will be referred to the relevant authorities.

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