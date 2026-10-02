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Europe agrees to release stocked diesel oil, Trump says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe agrees to release stocked diesel oil, Trump says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Europe Agrees to Release Diesel Oil Stocks Amid Rising Fuel Prices

International Response to Rising Diesel Prices

US President Announces European Action

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Europe has agreed to release a "massive amount" of diesel oil stocks, as the price of the fuel has steadily risen head of November US elections.

Details of the Diesel Oil Release

"Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe is considering coordinated release of diesel and crude stocks, potentially 50 million barrels of diesel plus 50 million barrels of crude oil, in response to U.S. pressure (live.euronext.com)
  • France and Germany, which hold over a third of the EU’s strategic diesel reserves, have been urged by the U.S. to release stocks or face a potential export ban (live.euronext.com)
  • EU emergency diesel stocks remain high and available, and policymakers are actively coordinating through the Energy Union Task Force and IEA mechanisms to address tight markets and high prices (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Europe releasing its diesel oil stocks?
Europe is releasing its diesel oil stocks to address the steady rise in fuel prices.
Who announced the release of Europe's diesel oil stocks?
US President Donald Trump announced the release on Truth Social.
When will the diesel oil release process begin?
According to the announcement, the process will begin immediately.
What triggered the decision to release diesel oil in Europe?
The decision was made as diesel prices have been increasing ahead of the November US elections.

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