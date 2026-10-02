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Spanish government housing decree sunk in congressional vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish government housing decree sunk in congressional vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Housing Politics

Spanish Government Housing Decree Blocked in Congress as Crisis Grows

Government Housing Crisis and Congressional Vote

Background of the Housing Crisis

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has lost a critical vote in Congress on its plans to tackle a housing crisis that has sparked public protests that intensified last month following the eviction of an 87-year-old woman.

Details of the Congressional Vote

The vote was rejected by 178 votes in the 350-seat lower house of parliament, after the government's erstwhile ally, right-wing Catalan separatist party Junts said the measures would ultimately tighten the housing market.

Reporting and Contributors

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Emma Pinedo and Pietro Lombardi, writing by Aislinn Laing)

Key Takeaways

  • The government’s Royal Decree‑law included eviction protections until 2030, rent freeze extensions, automatic lease renewals, tax relief and social‑housing expansion—proposed after widespread protests ignited by an 87‑year‑old’s eviction
  • Junts, a Catalan centre‑right separatist party, opposed the decree arguing it would shrink rental supply and drive up costs, triggering its defeat in Congress with 178 votes against
  • The veto represents a political setback ahead of expected general elections, amid public outrage and growing pressure for more effective housing reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Spanish government lose the congressional vote on the housing decree?
The housing decree was rejected because allied party Junts opposed the measures, stating they would tighten the housing market.
What sparked recent public protests in Spain regarding housing?
Public protests intensified after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman amid Spain's ongoing housing crisis.
How many votes were cast against the Spanish government’s housing decree?
178 votes in the 350-seat lower house of parliament were cast against the decree.

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