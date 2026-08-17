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Stellantis recalls 955,000 vehicles because radio software may disrupt rear-view camera - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis recalls 955,000 vehicles because radio software may disrupt rear-view camera

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Stellantis Recalls 955,000 Vehicles Over Radio Software Affecting Rear-View Cameras

Details of the Stellantis Vehicle Recall

By David Shepardson

Scope and Impact of the Recall

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Monday it is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide because radio software may prevent rear-view cameras from operating properly.

Vehicles and Regions Affected

The recall includes 848,000 vehicles in the United States including various 2026 and 2027 model year Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Ram 1500, 2500 and ProMaster vehicles. About 107,000 vehicles are being recalled in Canada, Mexico and other markets.

Remedy and Safety Measures

Software Update Process

Owners will receive an over-the-air radio software update via a prompt on the vehicle’s media screen when the update is available.

Current Safety Status

Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Advice for Drivers

If the rear-view camera image does not appear, drivers should use their rear-view and side mirrors when reversing, the automaker said.

Background on Rear-View Camera Mandate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2014 mandated rear-view cameras in all light-duty vehicles by 2018, saying on average the United States had 210 deaths and 15,000 injuries per year caused by backover crashes. About 30% of the deaths were children 5 or younger.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Recall covers approximately 955,000 vehicles worldwide—848,000 in the U.S. and about 107,000 in Canada, Mexico and other markets—across various 2026–2027 Stellantis models, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles (washingtonpost.com).
  • Owners will receive an over‑the‑air radio software update prompted through the vehicle’s media screen to restore rear‑view camera functionality; Stellantis is unaware of any related accidents or injuries (apnews.com).
  • Rear‑view cameras are crucial safety systems mandated in U.S. light‑duty vehicles since 2018, reducing back‑over crash fatalities (estimated 263 deaths and 10,000 injuries annually) and improving blind‑zone visibility by up to 46% in tests (iihs.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Stellantis recalling 955,000 vehicles?
Stellantis is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide because radio software may prevent rear-view cameras from functioning properly.
Which vehicle models are affected by the Stellantis recall?
Affected models include 2026 and 2027 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, Voyager, Dodge Charger, various Jeep models, Ram 1500, 2500, and ProMaster vehicles.
How will owners receive the software update for the recall?
Owners will receive an over-the-air radio software update via a prompt on their vehicle’s media screen.
Has Stellantis reported any accidents or injuries related to this recall?
Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries connected to the radio software issue and recall.
What should drivers do if their rear-view camera image does not appear?
If the camera image does not appear, drivers are advised to use their rear-view and side mirrors while reversing.

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