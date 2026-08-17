Stellantis Recalls 955,000 Vehicles Over Radio Software Affecting Rear-View Cameras

Details of the Stellantis Vehicle Recall

By David Shepardson

Scope and Impact of the Recall

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Monday it is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide because radio software may prevent rear-view cameras from operating properly.

Vehicles and Regions Affected

The recall includes 848,000 vehicles in the United States including various 2026 and 2027 model year Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Ram 1500, 2500 and ProMaster vehicles. About 107,000 vehicles are being recalled in Canada, Mexico and other markets.

Remedy and Safety Measures

Software Update Process

Owners will receive an over-the-air radio software update via a prompt on the vehicle’s media screen when the update is available.

Current Safety Status

Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Advice for Drivers

If the rear-view camera image does not appear, drivers should use their rear-view and side mirrors when reversing, the automaker said.

Background on Rear-View Camera Mandate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2014 mandated rear-view cameras in all light-duty vehicles by 2018, saying on average the United States had 210 deaths and 15,000 injuries per year caused by backover crashes. About 30% of the deaths were children 5 or younger.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)