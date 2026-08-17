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Iran threatens to go on offensive in Strait of Hormuz if diplomacy with US fails - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran threatens to go on offensive in Strait of Hormuz if diplomacy with US fails

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Iran Threatens Offensive Action in Strait of Hormuz If US Diplomacy Fails

Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Deadlock in the Strait of Hormuz

By Parisa Hafezi

Iran Shifts to Offensive Policy Amid Stalled Peace Talks

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Iran has decided to shift its policy from defensive to "fully offensive" due to the deadlock in efforts to agree a permanent end to its war with the United States, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

Progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, with no sign that the warring parties are moving towards ending the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched on February 28.

Potential for Military Action

"Iranian entities must be prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region, as Iran will be ready to make decisions and take action on difficult decisions," the Iranian official said, adding that Tehran would conduct a "timely and precise" military attack to break the U.S. naval blockade if diplomacy failed. 

Breakdown of the Memorandum of Understanding

Monday marked the day by which Iran and the United States were expected to reach a final deal under a memorandum of understanding agreed in June and aimed at ending the war.

Signed on June 17, the MoU set out a 60-day timeframe, extendable by mutual consent, by which Washington and Tehran should reach an agreement that would cover broader issues such as the fate of Iran's nuclear programme.

Dispute Over Control of the Strait

The MoU, which declared the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, quickly unravelled, however, due to a dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran to Set Deadline

Tehran said point 5 of the MoU gives it the right to manage the waterway, while Washington rejected that interpretation. Hostilities resumed as Tehran began firing on vessels it said were trying to sail through the waterway on an unapproved route.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 7 that the pact was "over". Tehran has repeatedly accused Washington of consistently violating its commitments.

Future Negotiations and Rising Rhetoric

"Within the short period of a few weeks set by Iran, all the agreement's provisions must be implemented by the U.S. This is a precondition for further negotiations with the U.S.," the Iranian official told Reuters, adding that mediators would share Tehran's deadline with Washington and regional states. 

Statements from Both Sides

Both Iran and the United States have stepped up rhetoric over the past week.

Trump warned Americans in a speech at a rally on Friday to prepare for continued high fuel prices as a result of the war, while also saying that "after we finish defeating Iran ... pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States".

Earlier on Monday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon", repeating one of his stated rationales for the war.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Tehran signals readiness to launch a “timely and precise” military strike to break the U.S. naval blockade if negotiations collapse.
  • The June 17 MoU established a 60‑day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but ambiguity over control and charging fees has stalled progress.
  • President Trump rejected Iran’s interpretation of the MoU, declared it “over,” and raised the prospect of the U.S. enforcing control — even potentially claiming Hormuz as U.S. territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran threatening offensive action in the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran has shifted its policy to 'fully offensive' due to the failure of diplomatic talks with the United States over ending their conflict.
What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it important?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway for global oil shipping, making any conflict there a threat to energy markets and regional stability.
What led to the collapse of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding?
Disputes over management of the Strait of Hormuz and accusations of violations led both sides to resume hostilities despite the agreement.
What actions might Iran take if diplomacy fails?
Iran may conduct military attacks to break the US naval blockade and escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding region.
How is the US responding to the situation?
The US has rejected Iran's interpretation of the agreement, resumed hostilities, and warned of continued high fuel prices due to the conflict.

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