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South Korea's Lee threatens action against Ukraine over transfer of North Korean soldiers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Korea's Lee threatens action against Ukraine over transfer of North Korean soldiers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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South Korea Threatens Financial Measures Over Ukraine's POW Transfer Dispute

Diplomatic Tensions and Potential Financial Repercussions

By Kyu-seok Shim

Background of the POW Transfer Dispute

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday threatened unspecified measures against Ukraine unless Kyiv acknowledged what Seoul says was a confidentiality agreement covering the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers and apologises.

"If the refusal to acknowledge the facts and issue a public apology continues, we will take additional measures," Lee said in a post on X.

South Korea's Response and Concerns

Lee also expressed "grave regret" over what he described as Ukrainian remarks about an imminent military clash between North and South Korea, saying they amounted to encouraging war on the Korean Peninsula.

Details of the Diplomatic Dispute

Seoul and Kyiv have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced at the United Nations General Assembly last month that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean prisoners of war captured while fighting for Russia to South Korea.

Seoul subsequently accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the soldiers, while Ukrainian officials said no such agreement existed.

Efforts to Mend Ties and Ongoing Challenges

Ukraine's Diplomatic Outreach

Ukraine was seeking to mend ties with South Korea, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, quoting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"I would not like to call this an incident. Let's say, it's a diplomatic misunderstanding," Sybiha told journalists at an event, according to a report on news website nv.ua and other media.

Political Context in South Korea

The dispute comes at a sensitive time for Lee's administration, which has sought to reduce tensions with North Korea and is also dealing with political fallout from a recent landmine incident in the Demilitarized Zone.

Potential Financial Measures and Impact

Expert Analysis on Possible Actions

Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said any additional measures would most likely involve support South Korea already provides to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and reconstruction assistance.

"Ukraine has more to lose than South Korea because it is receiving support from Seoul," Cho said.

South Korea's Financial Support to Ukraine

South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and in July pledged an additional $100 million in non-lethal support on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Mutual Interests and Future Relations

"However, neither side benefits from a prolonged confrontation," Cho said, noting that South Korea relies on Ukraine for information related to North Korea's military activities.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok ShimEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • President Lee Jae‑Myung said on X that if Ukraine continues to refuse acknowledging the agreement and apologise, South Korea will take “additional measures” (koreatimes.co.kr).
  • Seoul claims Ukraine violated a secrecy agreement by publicly disclosing the transfer at the UN General Assembly; Kyiv denies any such agreement existed (aljazeera.com).
  • Analysts suggest South Korea may scale back its humanitarian, financial or reconstruction support to Ukraine, leveraging its current aid as a negotiating point (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is South Korea threatening action against Ukraine?
South Korea claims Ukraine violated a confidentiality agreement on the transfer of North Korean soldiers and has demanded an apology.
What specific support has South Korea provided to Ukraine?
South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial assistance since 2022, including a pledge of $100 million in non-lethal support.
What triggered the diplomatic dispute between South Korea and Ukraine?
The dispute began after Ukraine announced the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, which Seoul said was supposed to be confidential.
How could the dispute affect financial aid to Ukraine?
Experts say additional measures could involve reducing or reassessing South Korea's humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.
What is Ukraine's response to South Korea's allegations?
Ukrainian officials have denied the existence of a confidentiality agreement and seek to resolve the issue as a diplomatic misunderstanding.

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