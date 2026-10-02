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Hungary welcomes Ukraine's bill strengthening Hungarian minority rights - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary welcomes Ukraine's bill strengthening Hungarian minority rights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations

Hungary Supports Ukraine’s Education Bill for Ethnic Hungarian Minority Rights

Hungary Welcomes Ukraine's Move to Strengthen Minority Education Rights

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary welcomed on Friday Ukraine's move to submit draft legislation to parliament that strengthens the education rights of its ethnic Hungarian minority.

A long-running dispute over minority rights had strained ties between Budapest and Kyiv and complicated Hungary’s support for Ukraine’s ambition to join the European Union.

Prime Minister's Response to the Education Bill

"The bill strengthens the legal guarantees of education in the Hungarian language, and the network of educational institutions," Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a Facebook post. 

Magyar's Stance on Minority Rights and EU Accession

Magyar has taken a less confrontational stance towards Kyiv than his predecessor Viktor Orban, but he too has said that progress on boosting the rights of some 100,000 ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine is a prerequisite for Budapest's backing of Ukraine's EU accession.

Hungarian Foreign Minister's Statement

Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orban - no relation of the former prime minister - said on Friday that Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Vsevolod Chentsov had informed her that the bill on education rights would be submitted to the Ukrainian parliament with a decision expected this month.

Bilateral Talks and Community Consultations

"We welcome this step, which was preceded by bilateral Hungarian-Ukrainian expert-level talks in recent weeks and consultations with representatives of the Transcarpathian Hungarian community," Orban wrote in a Facebook post.

Background and Next Steps

Previous Agreements on Minority Rights

This step follows a June announcement from Magyar that Hungary and Ukraine had reached an agreement on the language, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Legislative Action and EU Accession Talks

At the time Magyar said that once Ukraine enshrines the terms of that agreement in legislation, as well as its action plan for its EU accession talks, Hungary would support the opening of the first cluster of Ukraine's accession talks.

Hungary's Position on Accelerated Membership

Magyar has repeatedly said his government does not support accelerated membership talks for Ukraine.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita KomuvesEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine submitted draft legislation strengthening educational and linguistic rights for its ethnic Hungarian minority, prompting a positive response from Budapest.
  • This legislative move follows a June 3, 2026 ‘comprehensive agreement’ between Hungary and Ukraine that broke Budapest’s two‑year veto on the start of Ukraine’s EU accession talks.
  • While Hungary’s new government under PM Péter Magyar signals a more constructive approach than Orbán’s, it continues to attach conditions—such as a referendum and opposition to accelerated accession—to its support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Ukrainian draft bill about?
The draft bill strengthens education rights for the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine, improving legal guarantees for learning in Hungarian.
Why is Hungary concerned about Hungarian minority rights in Ukraine?
Hungary has long sought improved language, educational, and cultural rights for the 100,000 ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine.
How does this bill affect Ukraine’s EU accession process?
Hungary says its backing for Ukraine's EU accession depends on legal guarantees for Hungarian minority rights being enshrined in Ukrainian law.
What role have Hungarian officials played in this development?
Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Peter Magyar and Foreign Minister Anita Orban, have welcomed the bill after expert-level bilateral talks.
When is the Ukrainian parliament expected to decide on the bill?
Hungary's Foreign Minister stated that a decision is expected within the month after the bill's submission to the Ukrainian parliament.

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