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Moldova's foreign ministry condemns violation of airspace, explosion of aerial object

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Moldova Condemns Aerial Object Explosion and Airspace Violation Near Ukraine

Incident Overview and Official Response

Details of the Airspace Violation

CHISINAU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Moldova's foreign ministry condemned the violation of the country's airspace by an unidentified aerial object that later exploded on Monday, it said in a statement on social media. 

Background: Moldova's Border and Security Concerns

Moldova shares a border with Ukraine and supports that country in Russia's war in Ukraine. It has dealt with numerous incidents of drones flying over its territory and debris near the border. 

Timeline and Location of the Incident

The aerial object entered Moldovan airspace at 1737 local time (1437 GMT) and exploded shortly after, near the settlement of Talmaza, close to the border with Ukraine, Moldovan authorities said. The explosion set grass on fire but there were no casualties, they said. They did not identify the origin of the object.  

Official Statement and Condemnation

Foreign Ministry's Reaction

"This incident constitutes a serious violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova and poses a direct risk to the safety of our citizens. Such incidents are unacceptable," the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau; Writing by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident near Talmaza underscores repeated violations of Moldova’s airspace amid the war in Ukraine, with some 60 such incursions recorded since 2022.(radiomoldova.md)
  • Recent breaches include the July 13 overflight of a Geran‑2 (Shahed‑136) drone that exploded near Copanca, and a Shahed drone detected in July in the Tudora region—highlighting escalating risks.(moldpres.md)
  • Moldova consistently lodges diplomatic protests and condemns these incursions as violations of its sovereignty, stressing their threat to regional stability and national security.(moldpres.md)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Moldova's airspace on August 18?
An unidentified aerial object entered Moldovan airspace and exploded near the settlement of Talmaza, close to the Ukraine border.
Did the explosion in Moldova cause any casualties?
No, the explosion set grass on fire but there were no reported casualties.
What was Moldova's response to the airspace violation?
Moldova's foreign ministry condemned the incident as a serious violation of its sovereignty and a direct risk to citizen safety.
Was the origin of the aerial object identified?
No, Moldovan authorities did not identify the origin of the aerial object.
What incidents has Moldova experienced near its border with Ukraine?
Moldova has dealt with multiple incidents involving drones and debris near the Ukraine border.

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