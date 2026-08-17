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Trump says Iran should surrender, threatens to bomb Oman - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Iran should surrender, threatens to bomb Oman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Geopolitics International Relations U.S. Politics Oil Markets

Trump Demands Iran’s Surrender and Threatens Oman Amid Hormuz Dispute

Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran should surrender to end a war with the U.S. as talks between the countries remained stalled.

"They should put up the white flag of surrender," Trump told a Fox News reporter during a phone interview.

Breakdown of the Interim Deal

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

An interim deal agreed to in June declared an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts", but quickly unraveled, with Trump saying it was "over" on July 7 and Iran's foreign ministry declaring it "suspended" a week later.

Under that memorandum of understanding, Iran and the U.S. committed to negotiating a final deal — covering broader issues such as the fate of Iran's nuclear programme — in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Monday marks 60 days since the MOU was signed. 

Oman and Iran's Diplomatic Efforts

Talks to Restore Commercial Shipping

Separately, Oman and Iran have been in talks to try to reach an agreement to restore commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which carried 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began in late February.

Trump's Threat Against Oman

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them," Trump told Fox.

Domestic and International Implications

Impact on Fuel Prices and U.S. Politics

The dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices and put pressure on Trump to end a war that is unpopular at home ahead of the November midterm elections that will decide ‌control of the U.S. Congress.

Trump told Fox News that the midterms were not impacting his strategy on Iran. 

"Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking," he said. 

Trump's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Program

Earlier on Monday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon," repeating one of his stated rationales for the war.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Michelle Nichols and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s June 17 Memorandum of Understanding called for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations and a 60‑day window to negotiate a comprehensive peace deal with Iran (marketscreener.com).
  • The agreement included provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the U.S. naval blockade, waiving oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and curbing Iran’s nuclear program (internazionale.it).
  • As of Monday, August 17, the 60‑day negotiation period concluded without a final deal. Trump now demands Iran’s surrender and threatens Oman amid ongoing tensions over control of the vital shipping route (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about Iran in recent comments?
Trump stated Iran should surrender to end the war with the US, urging them to 'put up the white flag of surrender'.
Why did Trump threaten to bomb Oman?
Trump threatened Oman if it interfered with US objectives in the Strait of Hormuz, saying, 'If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them.'
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz handles 20% of global oil and LNG supplies. The dispute over its control has driven up fuel prices.
Did the interim deal between the US and Iran succeed?
No, the June interim deal quickly unraveled, with both sides declaring it over or suspended by early July.

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