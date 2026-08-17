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German drone maker Helsing enlists Rakuten to broker Japan military deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German drone maker Helsing enlists Rakuten to broker Japan military deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Helsing Teams with Rakuten to Boost Drone Sales to Japan’s Military

By John Geddie

Helsing and Rakuten Partnership for Japanese Military Drone Sales

Background and Current Developments

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - German drone maker Helsing has enlisted Japanese e-commerce and finance firm Rakuten to help finalise a deal to sell its unmanned systems to Japan's army, a spokesperson for Rakuten said on Monday.

Japan's Ground Self-Defence Forces are currently testing Helsing's HX-2 strike drone, as Tokyo looks to modernise its military and counter an increasingly assertive China. The field tests will run until the end of September, the spokesperson said.

Initial Agreement and Local Partnerships

Helsing struck an "initial agreement" for the Japanese government to use its systems earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Munich-based company said, adding that the move was made possible by an unnamed "local brokerage partner".  

Japan's Ground Self-Defence Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Rakuten’s Role and Strategic Goals

Rakuten's involvement with Helsing was first reported by Japan's Nikkei newspaper. While the Tokyo-based conglomerate has limited defence experience, it is aiming to help more startups break into Japan's defence industry.

Challenges for Startups in Japan’s Defence Industry

"Encouraging greater participation for startups in Japan’s defense industry presents an important opportunity to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. Startups often face significant structural barriers, including complex procurement systems, difficulties communicating with government agencies and challenging procurement cycles," Hideaki Mukai, Chief of Staff to Rakuten's CEO, said in a statement to Reuters.

"Rakuten hopes to help bridge these gaps by leveraging our experience and capabilities to connect startups and cutting-edge technologies with the needs of government agencies, further driving innovation and development in Japan’s defense industry."

Global Defence Firms Eye Japan

GLOBAL DEFENCE FIRMS EYE JAPAN 

Japan’s Military Spending and Overseas Interest

A military spending splurge by Japan, along with its easing of arms-export rules earlier this year, has sparked strong interest from overseas defence firms looking for local partners to break into a potentially lucrative new market.

Rakuten’s Support for International Defence Firms

Rakuten helped U.S.-listed Ukrainian drone software maker Swarmer organise a demonstration of its technology for a unit of Japan’s military earlier this year, Reuters previously reported.

The late April test involved using its AI software to coordinate a swarm of drones ​in a seek-and-hit mission in Japan.

Rakuten's billionaire founder Hiroshi ‘Mickey’ Mikitani has been among Japan’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine, and his firm has also helped other Ukrainian defence firms exhibit their products at arms fairs in Japan.

About Helsing

Company Origins and Expansion

Founded in 2021, Helsing initially focused on artificial intelligence software ​designed to help analyse battlefield data ​before ⁠expanding into autonomous strike drones, underwater surveillance systems and military aircraft applications.

Contracts and Funding

It has secured contracts ⁠with ​European governments and defence ​companies, while supplying drones for Ukraine backed by German government ​funding. The Munich-based firm raised $1.8 billion in a funding round in July, cementing its position as the continent's best-funded defence technology startup.

(Reporting by John Geddie in Tokyo; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Helsing raised a record‑setting $1.8 billion Series E in July 2026, valuing the company at $18 billion and solidifying its status as Europe’s best‑funded defense‑tech startup. (helsing.ai)
  • Its HX‑2 autonomous loitering strike drone is already in production, with several hundred units delivered monthly to Ukraine, and now undergoing test trials in Japan until end‑September. (droneintelligence.ai)
  • Rakuten is acting as a local broker—leveraging its business network to help startups like Helsing navigate Japanese defense procurement—echoing its prior support for Ukrainian drone tech companies. (nationaldefensemagazine.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the partnership between Helsing and Rakuten about?
Helsing has partnered with Rakuten to finalize a deal to sell its unmanned drone systems to Japan's army, leveraging Rakuten's experience in brokerage and support for startups.
Which drone model is being tested by Japan's military?
Japan's Ground Self-Defence Forces are testing Helsing's HX-2 strike drone as part of their modernization efforts.
How is Rakuten contributing to Japan’s defence industry?
Rakuten is helping startups, like Helsing and Swarmer, navigate Japan’s complex procurement system, facilitating demos and aiding defence market entry.
Why are global defence firms interested in Japan?
Recent increases in Japan's military spending and relaxed arms-export rules have made its market highly attractive to overseas defence companies.
What else does Helsing specialize in besides drones?
Helsing focuses on artificial intelligence software for battlefield data analysis and also offers autonomous underwater systems and military aircraft tech.

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