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Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone yields rise as traders bet on three ECB hikes by late 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb as Markets Price in Multiple ECB Rate Hikes by 2027

Market Movements and Economic Drivers

By Stefano Rebaudo

German Bond Yield Developments

Nov 16 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose on Monday after last week's jump triggered by strong US data that stoked inflation concerns and revived bets on three European Central Bank rate hikes by late 2027.

Geopolitical Factors

Geopolitics stayed in focus, with Iran's army saying a tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while US President Donald Trump told advisers he may hold off from striking Iran if there were no new provocations from Tehran or the Houthis.

Yield Movements Across Maturities

Germany’s 10-year government bond yields were up 3 basis points at 3.38%. They hit 3.3895% on Friday, the highest level since October 22, and recorded their biggest weekly rise since mid-September.

German 2-year government bond yields, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, were down 3 bps at 3.15%. They reached 3.1553% on Friday, the highest since October 14.

Analyst Perspectives and US Influence

However, some analysts underlined there had been no major fundamental news to drive euro zone bonds after US consumer price figures.

US Treasury Yields and Fed Commentary

Interest-rate-sensitive 2-year Treasury yields recorded the largest weekly increase in more than two years on Friday after hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary. 

Expert Opinion: RBC BlueBay

"RBC BlueBay expect rates in the European region to continue outperforming the US," Mark Dowding, BlueBay chief investment officer at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, said.

"Given the firm’s view that escalation in the Middle East is much less likely, it follows that the energy price complex should resume its downward trajectory and that will benefit European fixed income and risk disproportionately," he added.

ECB Rate Expectations and Euro Zone Yield Spreads

ECB euro short-term rate forwards implied the deposit rate would climb to 3.23% by late 2027 from the current 2.50%, up from about 3% priced in early last week. They also implied a rate of 2.75% by December.

Italian 10-year yields dropped 0.5 bps to 4.43%.

French OATs and Yield Gap Analysis

The yield gap between French OATs and safe-haven German Bunds – a market gauge of the premium investors demand to hold French debt – was 1 bp higher at 154.50 bps. It reached 177.71 bps on October 22, its highest level since mid-November 2011 at the height of the euro area’s sovereign debt crisis.

Investment Strategies

"We remain modestly long outright duration in France, Italy, and Romania," BlueBay's Dowding said.

Risks Ahead of French Elections

However, French OATs remained vulnerable ahead of next year's presidential election, with investors still fretting over France's fiscal trajectory.

(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • German 10‑year Bund yield climbed to ~3.38%, the highest since Oct 22, mirroring a sharp weekly rise amid soaring US yields after hot CPI data and hawkish Fed commentary. (fxstreet.com)
  • Market‑implied ECB deposit rate forwards now suggest ~2.75% by Dec 2026 and ~3.25% by end‑2027, up from ~3% priced in early last week, pointing to expectations of up to three rate hikes. (bluegamma.io)
  • Despite the yield moves, euro‑area fundamentals remained unchanged — markets were driven by spillover from US inflation concerns and Fed tone, not new euro‑zone data. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German government bond yields rise?
Yields rose after strong US inflation data increased expectations of ECB rate hikes and revived inflation concerns in the Euro zone.
How many ECB rate hikes are traders expecting by late 2027?
Markets are pricing in three European Central Bank rate hikes by late 2027.
What is the current deposit rate, and where is it expected to be by late 2027?
The current ECB deposit rate is 2.50%, with markets expecting it to climb to around 3.23% by late 2027.
What was the biggest recent change in German 2-year government bond yields?
German 2-year yields hit the highest level since October 14 and are sensitive to policy rate expectations, reflecting recent shifts in market outlook.

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