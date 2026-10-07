Porsche’s Turnaround Plan: Key Financial Targets and Product Strategies
Porsche’s Strategic Roadmap for Financial Recovery and Growth
BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Porsche wants to restore its profit margins with the help of deep-pocketed sports car fans, while shrinking the company in line with lower sales volumes.
Here are the main aspects of the Stuttgart-based carmaker's turnaround strategy, presented to investors at a capital markets day on Wednesday.
Financial Targets
Profitability Goals
- Porsche set its long-term target for a group operating margin of 15%. In the medium term, meaning roughly within five years, it is aiming for a range of 10% to 15%. This follows 1.1% in 2025.
Cash Flow and Break-Even Point
- The company is targeting an automotive net cash flow margin of 9% to 12%, with a long-term strategic target of 12%.
- The company aims for a break-even point of 200,000 units, cementing a departure from previous sales volumes after 2025 deliveries amounted to 279,449.
Product Overhaul
Value Over Volume Strategy
- Under a "value over volume" strategy, Porsche will expand its offering in higher-value segments while reducing the number of model variants across its portfolio by about 20%. This is expected to increase the sales volume per model by 30% in the medium term.
Powertrain and Electrification
- Porsche is sticking to a three-pronged powertrain approach, investing in combustion engines and plug-in hybrids, as well as battery technology. This formally ends an EV strategy paused under former CEO Oliver Blume, in a strategic U-turn that cost the carmaker and its parent Volkswagen nearly €7 billion ($7.86 billion).
Upcoming Models and Market Expansion
- The all-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman models are expected to support sales from their first full year of production in 2028. The company also plans to unveil a new compact SUV next year, whose contribution to sales and profitability should be felt from 2029.
- Porsche is considering a new luxury SUV positioned above the Cayenne.
- By 2030, Porsche plans to launch at least one "brand-defining new product" every year, it said.
Customisation and Sports Cars
High-End Segments and Personalisation
- Through an expansion into high-end segments and greater customisation options, Porsche aims to increase the average selling price of its top-of-the-range models by about 20%. Sales from the customisation business are to increase sixfold.
Future Sports Car Strategy
- Porsche CEO Michael Leiters confirmed there will be no electric 911.
- The company proposed a mid-engined super sports car architecture for the future, which could enable a model line above the 911.
- Porsche also said it would raise its stake in German racing team Manthey Racing GmbH to 67% from a current 51%, to strengthen performance kits for its road-going models.
Cost Savings
Personnel and Management Reductions
- Porsche plans to reduce its personnel costs in production by up to 30% in the medium term, on top of 10% savings linked to the company's ongoing redundancy programme. Management positions will be reduced by 40% in the medium term.
Development and Sales Structure Efficiencies
- Porsche aims to reduce development costs for future model lines by up to 20%. Among other things, this will involve greater platform-sharing with fellow Volkswagen brand Audi.
- Changes to the sales structure, including reducing the number of regions to four from five, aim to lower sales and distribution costs by 20%.
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(Reporting by Rachel More and Ilona WissenbachEditing by Tomasz Janowski)