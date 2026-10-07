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Finance

UK's Pennon launches £550 million rights issue, cuts dividend to fund investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Pennon Group Launches £550 Million Rights Issue and Cuts Dividend for Investment

Key Details of Pennon Group's Capital Raise and Strategic Changes

Oct 7 (Reuters) - British water utility Pennon Group launched a fully underwritten £550 million ($728.5 million) rights issue and lowered its dividend in a bid to fix operational problems at its regulated water business.

Overview of the Rights Issue and Dividend Reduction

Here are some details:

Capital Raise and Investment Plans

• The owner of South West Water and SES Water said the capital raise would help fund roughly £1 billion of additional investment, part of a wider operational reset led by new Chief Executive Keith Haslett

Long-Term Capital Investment Outlook

• Capital investment in regulated water business over the eighth asset management period of five years to March 2030 is now expected to reach about £3.6 billion, around £1 billion more than originally planned

Strategic Asset Sale and Focus

• The company is considering the sale of Pennon Power, its renewables investment arm, to focus on its core water business and to reduce debt, which stood at £4.51 billion at the end of March

Dividend Reduction Details

• Pennon also reduced its total dividend for financial year 2026/27 to about £125 million from £138 million in 2025/26, implying an about 30% cut in dividend per share

Industry and Regulatory Context

Government and Regulatory Developments

• The update comes after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in September he would legislate to repeal a ban on the public ownership of water companies

Challenges Facing the Water Industry

• Britain's water industry has come under intense scrutiny for environmental breaches, high dividend payouts and rising customer bills

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Rights issue of £550 million supports increased AMP8 investment (~£3.6 billion), an increase of £1 billion over prior plan
  • Dividend reduced from ~£138 million to ~£125 million, cutting dividend per share by ~30%
  • Company may sell Pennon Power to focus on water operations and reduce £4.51 billion debt

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pennon Group launch a £550 million rights issue?
Pennon Group launched the rights issue to raise capital for addressing operational problems and supporting a £1 billion investment in its regulated water business.
How much is Pennon reducing its dividend?
Pennon will reduce its dividend to £125 million in 2026/27 from £138 million in 2025/26, representing about a 30% cut per share.
What is the purpose of selling Pennon Power?
Pennon is considering selling Pennon Power, its renewables arm, to focus on its core water business and to reduce debt.
How much capital investment is planned for Pennon's regulated water business by 2030?
Total capital investment is expected to reach £3.6 billion by March 2030, which is around £1 billion more than originally planned.
What pressures is the UK water industry currently facing?
The UK water industry is under scrutiny for environmental breaches, high dividends, and rising customer bills.

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