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France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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France Can Manage Budget Crisis Without ECB Support, Says Bank Chief

France's Economic Outlook and Budget Strategy

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France's economic situation is serious but the country does not need help at this stage from the European Central Bank, Bank of France head Emmanuel Moulin said on Wednesday.

ECB Intervention Not Needed

"I do not think that the European Central Bank needs to intervene as of now, given the current conditions," Moulin told France Inter radio.

Domestic Solutions Favored

"Today, there is no need to seek the solution in Frankfurt, the solution is here at home," added Moulin, arguing France could tackle its problems by voting through a budget that targeted cutting the country's deficit.

Market Reaction and Public Finance Concerns

France's borrowing costs have surged in the current global bond rout, prompting a selloff in the euro, as investors worry the country's fragile public finances risk spilling over to the rest of Europe.

2027 Budget Bill Presentation

The French government presented its 2027 budget bill on October 1.

Deficit Reduction Targets

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government, which faces pressure from both the far-right and far-left opposition parties, aims to reduce the budget deficit from 5.4% of economic output this year to 5% in 2027.

(Reporting by Makini Brice.Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Emmanuel Moulin asserts ECB intervention is unnecessary at this stage, emphasizing domestic budget solutions.
  • France faces surging borrowing costs and record-high public debt—119.3 % of GDP in 2026, projected to rise to 121.7 % in 2027.
  • The 2027 budget proposes €43 billion in new savings (totaling €54 billion including existing measures) to reduce the deficit from 5.4 % in 2026 to a targeted 5.0 % in 2027 (aiming for 3 % by 2029).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does France currently need help from the European Central Bank?
No, the Bank of France head stated that ECB intervention is not required at this stage.
What solution did Emmanuel Moulin propose for France's economic issues?
He suggested that passing a budget focused on reducing the country's deficit is the solution.
Why have France's borrowing costs increased recently?
Borrowing costs have surged due to a global bond rout and concerns over France's public finances.
What is the aim of France's 2027 budget bill?
The budget bill aims to reduce the budget deficit from 5.4% of GDP this year to 5% in 2027.

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