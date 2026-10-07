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AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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AMD Explores Foundry Partnership with Samsung Electronics to Boost Memory, AI Infrastructure

AMD's Strategic Moves in the Memory and Foundry Business

CEO Lisa Su's Statements on Partnerships and Supply Chain

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - AMD CEO ​Lisa Su said on Wednesday that the US chipmaker continues to explore partnership opportunities with Samsung Electronics in the memory and foundry businesses.

Optimizing Memory Footprint Amid Tight Supply

• In response to tight memory chip supply, Su said AMD is "working with our customers to optimise their memory footprint so that we can satisfy more computing going forward."

Engagements with Korean Tech Giants

• Speaking to reporters during a visit to Seoul, Su said she had met with executives at SK Hynix and was going to meet with executives from Samsung Electronics.

Encouraging Faster Memory Production

• Su said she encourages memory suppliers to "build faster, as fast as possible."

Importance of the Korean Supply Chain

• "I think we very much rely on the Korean supply chain," Su said, adding that Samsung and SK Hynix are "key for us to accomplish our broad ambition in data centres."

Strong Data Centre Demand

• Su said overall data centre demand remained very strong, with AMD seeing strong demand signals across its product portfolio.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships with Samsung

Memorandum of Understanding for AI Infrastructure

• In March, AMD and Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic partnership on memory chip ​supplies for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Potential Foundry Partnership

Future Contract Chip Manufacturing Services

• The companies said at the time they would also ​discuss opportunities for a foundry partnership, under which Samsung could ⁠provide contract chip manufacturing services for next-generation AMD products.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • AMD is actively exploring expanded partnership with Samsung in both memory supply and potential foundry services, reinforcing their strategic MoU from March 2026 (investing.com)
  • Lisa Su emphasized tight memory supply and said AMD is working with customers to optimize memory footprint to meet rising data‑centre demand (tickertrends.io)
  • Su hailed Samsung and SK Hynix as key components of AMD’s ambitions in data‑centres, highlighting strong demand signals across its product portfolio (tickertrends.io)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did AMD CEO Lisa Su say about partnering with Samsung Electronics?
Lisa Su said AMD continues to explore partnership opportunities with Samsung in the memory and foundry businesses.
Why is AMD interested in Samsung's foundry business?
AMD is considering Samsung's foundry for contract chip manufacturing services for next-generation products, supporting data centre and AI infrastructure demand.
How is AMD addressing memory chip supply issues?
AMD is working with customers to optimise their memory footprint and engaging with key memory suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix.
What kind of demand is AMD seeing in its business?
AMD reports very strong demand signals across its product portfolio, especially in the data centre sector.
Has AMD previously agreed to work with Samsung?
In March, AMD and Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic partnership on memory chip supplies for AI infrastructure.

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