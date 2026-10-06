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Finance

Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy infrastructure

Planned Moldova-Romania 'Trump Liberty Line' Boosts Energy Security

US-Backed Power Line Project and Regional Energy Implications

Project Announcement and Naming

CHISINAU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A planned high-voltage power line linking Romania and Moldova will be named the "Trump Liberty Line," the US embassy in Chisinau said on Monday, making it the latest infrastructure project to bear the name of US President Donald Trump.

US Investment and Strategic Goals

Financial Backing

• The embassy said in a post on X that the project, "backed by a $130 million US government investment", would strengthen Moldova's energy security and independence

Moldovan Government Support

• "The Government of the Republic of Moldova supports initiatives that benefit the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, especially those that ensure the country's security and energy infrastructure," government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici told Reuters

Regional and International Reactions

Romanian Response

• Romanian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Energy Vulnerabilities

• Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries and a candidate for European Union membership, imports most of its electricity via existing links with Romania and Ukraine. Russian attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure have disrupted those supplies in the past

Trump's Name in Global Infrastructure

International Projects

• Trump's name has been attached to a growing number of projects around the world, including a proposed transport corridor through Armenia and a planned military base in Poland, as governments seek to win favour with the US president

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau and Max Hunder in Lviv. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Strășeni–Gutinaș high-voltage power line, fully funded by a $130 million U.S. government grant, will be called the “Trump Liberty Line,” per an announcement by the U.S. Embassy in Chișinău. (rdp.moldelectrica.md)
  • Stretching approximately 190 km—around 70 km in Moldova and 120 km in Romania—the line will become the third 400 kV interconnection between the two countries, strengthening Moldova’s access to the European energy grid. (gov.md)
  • The project underscores Moldova’s push for energy independence and integration into the European ENTSO‑E network, aligning with similar infrastructure efforts like the 'Resilience Line' (Bălți–Suceava) and the Vulcănești–Chișinău project. (energie.gov.md)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Trump Liberty Line?
The Trump Liberty Line is a planned high-voltage power line linking Romania and Moldova, named after US President Donald Trump.
Who is funding the Moldova-Romania power line project?
The project is backed by a $130 million US government investment.
Why is the power line important for Moldova?
The new power line aims to strengthen Moldova's energy security and independence, especially after disruptions caused by regional conflicts.
Has Romania commented on the Trump Liberty Line project?
Romanian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the project.
What other projects have been named after Donald Trump?
Trump's name has also been attached to a proposed transport corridor in Armenia and a planned military base in Poland.

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