GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK house prices unchanged in September, Lloyds data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK house prices unchanged in September, Lloyds data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lloyds: UK House Prices Flat in September Amid Rising Mortgage Rates

Analysis of UK Housing Market Trends in September

By David Milliken

Overview of September House Price Data

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British house prices were flat in September after recording their first annual fall since 2023 in August, according to figures published by Lloyds on Wednesday that were weaker than expected by analysts.

Monthly, Annual, and Quarterly Price Movements

Both the monthly and annual price readings showed no change, while on a quarterly basis prices were down 0.2% as higher mortgage rates put pressure on the market.

Expert Commentary

"For now, the housing market appears to be balancing buyer caution with continued underlying demand," Lloyds mortgages director Andrew Asaam said.

New enquiries from prospective mortgage borrowers were coming in at the fastest pace since February, he added.

Market Expectations and Economic Factors

Analyst Forecasts

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a 0.1% monthly rise and a 0.2% annual increase.

Impact of Interest Rates and Mortgage Costs

While the Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran war at the end of February, mortgage rates have risen sharply due to rising market borrowing costs for lenders and expectations of future BoE hikes.

Future Rate Hike Expectations

Financial markets are pricing in a more than 90% chance that the BoE will raise rates by a quarter point after its next meeting in November and investors see three more rises in 2027 – though similar forecasts earlier this year proved premature.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William SchombergEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • House prices were flat month‑on‑month and year‑on‑year in September, contrasting analysts’ forecasts of slight increases.
  • Quarterly house prices slipped 0.2%, reflecting pressure from elevated mortgage costs.
  • Mortgage enquiries surged to their highest level since February, suggesting demand persists amid affordability challenges.
  • Bank of England’s Bank Rate remains at 3.75% as of mid‑September; markets now expect a possible November hike.
  • Average two‑year fixed mortgage rates have jumped to around 5.9%, up from about 4.8% back in February.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did UK house prices change in September 2024?
No, UK house prices remained flat in September 2024 according to Lloyds data.
How did UK house prices perform on an annual basis?
House prices showed no annual change in September and had fallen for the first time since 2023 in August.
What impact have mortgage rates had on the housing market?
Higher mortgage rates have put pressure on the UK housing market, contributing to flat prices.
Are new mortgage enquiries increasing in the UK?
Yes, new enquiries from prospective mortgage borrowers are at the fastest pace since February.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ABN Amro says Dutch state will cut stake to 10.5%

ABN Amro says Dutch state will cut stake to 10.5%

Image for France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head

France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head

Image for Shell raises Q3 gas output forecast

Shell raises Q3 gas output forecast

Image for Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh

Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh

Image for Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers

Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers

Image for German industrial output rises more than expected in August

German industrial output rises more than expected in August

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Porsche sets long-term margin target at 15%
Porsche sets long-term margin target at 15%
Image for Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury
Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury
Image for IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth
IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth
Image for Equinor says trading profit will top guidance in third quarter
Equinor says trading profit will top guidance in third quarter
Image for Asia shares weaker, oil up as investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation
Asia shares weaker, oil up as investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation
Image for Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Image for Intel to keep working on Musk's Terafab chipmaking venture, Bloomberg News reports
Intel to keep working on Musk's Terafab chipmaking venture, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Bond selloff leaves France no room for fiscal mistakes, Citadel executive says
Bond selloff leaves France no room for fiscal mistakes, Citadel executive says
Image for Morning Bid: Who's the boss?
Morning Bid: Who's the boss?
Image for HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports
HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports
Image for Hedge funds warn BoE repo reforms could backfire
Hedge funds warn BoE repo reforms could backfire
Image for Dollar recoups losses as markets await Fed minutes, speakers
Dollar recoups losses as markets await Fed minutes, speakers
View All Finance Posts