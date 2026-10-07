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North Korea warns US over Taiwan while Kim pledges support for Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea warns US over Taiwan while Kim pledges support for Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations

North Korea Criticizes US Arms Sales to Taiwan and Supports Russia's War Effort

North Korea's Stance on US Military Actions and Support for Russia

North Korea's Criticism of US Arms Sales to Taiwan

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - North Korea criticised the United States over its arms sales and military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tensions in the Taiwan Strait, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

A KCNA commentary citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said US policy on Taiwan was undermining peace and stability in the region.

Condemnation of US-Sold Fighter Aircraft in Taiwan

The commentary condemned the appearance of US-sold fighter aircraft in Taiwan, saying the US "should think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal confrontation with the powerful national power of the People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences."

The first two of a batch of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019 arrived in Taiwan last week, as Taiwan faces a rising military threat from Beijing which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory.

North Korea's Support for Russia's War Effort

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia and its war effort in a birthday message to President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Expansion of Strategic Partnership with Russia

Kim said Pyongyang would continue to expand joint work under the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, saying he was convinced that Russia's "sacred war of justice" to defend its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity would end in victory, KCNA said.

North Korea's Military Support for Russia in Ukraine

The message did not explicitly mention Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties sharply since Putin and Kim signed a mutual defence pact in June 2024.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea denounced U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, warning Washington against confronting China over the island. (Reuters)
  • The first two of 66 F‑16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019 landed in Taiwan on Oct 2, 2026. (Reuters)
  • Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia, with North Korea estimated to have sent 14,000–15,000 troops to bolster Russia’s war since 2024. (Reuters; U.S./South Korean reports)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did North Korea criticize the US regarding Taiwan?
North Korea accused the US of fueling tensions in the Taiwan Strait through arms sales and military support for Taiwan.
What support has North Korea pledged to Russia?
Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia and its war effort, strengthening their strategic partnership.
What new military equipment did Taiwan recently receive?
Taiwan received the first two of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered from the US.
How many North Korean troops have reportedly been sent to support Russia in Ukraine?
Estimates suggest North Korea has sent 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024.
How have North Korea and Russia strengthened their ties in 2024?
North Korea and Russia signed a mutual defence pact in June 2024, deepening their alliance.

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